Investment from leading life science firms and strategic investors underscores growing demand for long, complex DNA; Nick Naclerio, Brad Crutchfield, and Nate Cornell join board of directors

EMERYVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Biotechnology--Ansa Biotechnologies, Inc., a trusted partner for DNA synthesis, today announced the closing of a $71.5 million oversubscribed Series C financing, bringing its total funding to $211 million. The investment comes amid accelerating demand for Ansa’s ability to deliver long, complex synthetic DNA with a guaranteed ship date, which enables researchers to pursue more ambitious experiments using biological designs that conventional synthesis methods struggle to manufacture.

Led by Blue Water Life Science Advisors, the round included new investors Illumina Ventures, BEVC, Lightscape Partners, and Agent Capital, along with existing investors Cerberus Ventures, Fall Line Capital, Dauntless Ventures, and Altitude Life Science Ventures. The financing brought together leading life science investment firms and strategic investors with deep expertise across the life science tools industry. Ansa also announced that Nick Naclerio, PhD, founding partner of Illumina Ventures, Brad Crutchfield, an experienced life science tools executive, and Nate Cornell, founder and chief investment officer of Blue Water Life Science Advisors, have joined its board of directors. Mr. Crutchfield will serve as an independent director.

Advances in AI-enabled drug discovery and biological design are driving demand for longer and more complex DNA sequences. However, conventional synthesis technologies are limited in sequence length and complexity, as well as manufacturing reliability. These constraints can prevent researchers from translating computational designs into physical DNA and generating the experimental data needed to validate and refine AI models. Ansa’s proprietary enzymatic DNA synthesis platform addresses these challenges by enabling scientists to build and test increasingly complex designs and advance AI-enabled drug discovery and development.

“The full potential of AI-enabled biology depends on the ability to build and test what computational models design,” said Dr. Naclerio. “Ansa gives researchers access to DNA that has historically been difficult, if not impossible, to obtain, with a delivery commitment they can plan around. That combination of technical capability and commercial execution is why we invested.”

Mr. Cornell commented: “We have believed in Ansa’s vision to transform DNA synthesis from the beginning, and we’re excited to continue supporting the team as they bring that vision to life. Ansa’s powerful platform has the potential to push the boundaries of digital biology and enable the next generation of breakthroughs. This latest financing round will help the company expand its capabilities and scale operations to meet growing customer demand.”

During the past year, Ansa has quadrupled its manufacturing capacity to meet growing demand and support applications in drug discovery, cell and gene therapies, vaccines, and agrigenomics, among others. The company offers both sequence-perfect clonal DNA up to 50 kilobases and sequence-verified linear double-stranded DNA fragments. Its Ansa On-Time Guarantee provides researchers with a committed ship date: if Ansa misses that date, the entire order is free. Together, these capabilities give scientists access to demanding DNA sequences with the reliability and predictability needed to keep their research moving forward.

“Researchers are coming to Ansa with increasingly ambitious designs and a straightforward expectation: deliver the DNA,” said Jason T. Gammack, CEO of Ansa Biotechnologies. “Our growth reflects the demand unlocked when scientists can reliably obtain sequences that previously held their projects back. This oversubscribed financing validates our commercial success and gives us the resources to expand our capacity, serve more customers, and drive the next generation of biological innovation.”

Adding Experience to Support Commercial Scale

Dr. Naclerio is the founding partner of Illumina Ventures and previously served as senior vice president of corporate and venture development at Illumina. His experience spans company building, technology commercialization, investment, and strategic development.

Mr. Crutchfield previously served as chief commercial officer at 10x Genomics and as president of Bio-Rad Laboratories’ Life Science Group, with prior leadership roles at QIAGEN and Illumina. He brings decades of experience building global commercial organizations and driving adoption of life science technologies.

Mr. Cornell brings more than 25 years of capital markets experience, with investments across public and private portfolios. Before founding Blue Water Life Science Advisors, he served as director of research at PWP and as a senior equity research analyst at Pacific Growth Equities, where he covered the life science tools and diagnostics sector.

Rowan Chapman, PhD, co-founder of BEVC, has also joined as a board observer. She previously held leadership roles at Johnson & Johnson, GE Ventures, and GE Healthcare.

“Nick and Brad have helped build some of the most consequential life science tools businesses,” said Mr. Gammack. “They understand the operational and commercial demands of rapid growth, and their experience will be invaluable as we scale Ansa. We are also pleased to welcome Nate as a board member and Rowan as a board observer and look forward to her perspective and guidance.”

Matthew McManus, MD, PhD, is stepping down from the board. “Matt has been an important part of Ansa’s journey and helped build the foundation for our growing commercial business. We are grateful for his leadership and support over the past three years,” Mr. Gammack added.

About Ansa Biotechnologies

Ansa Biotechnologies is expanding what scientists can build with synthetic DNA. Its proprietary enzymatic synthesis platform enables the production of long, complex DNA sequences that challenge conventional methods. Ansa delivers products as sequence-perfect clonal DNA or sequence-verified linear double-stranded DNA fragments; all orders undergo rigorous biosecurity screening. The Ansa On-Time Guarantee is simple: your complete order ships by the guaranteed date, or it’s free. Headquartered in Emeryville, Calif., Ansa is empowering a global community of scientists to accelerate breakthroughs in healthcare, life sciences, and other industries powered by synthetic DNA. Discover more at ansabio.com or follow the company on X, Bluesky, and LinkedIn.

Ansa Biotechnologies and the Ansa Biotechnologies logo are trademarks of Ansa Biotechnologies, Inc.

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Andrew Noble

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