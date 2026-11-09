AngioDynamics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - November 6, 2026

LATHAM, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO), a leading and transformative medical technology company focused on restoring healthy blood flow in the body’s vascular system, expanding cancer treatment options and improving patient quality of life, today announced the grant of inducement awards to Eric Honroth in connection with his appointment as Chief Executive Officer of the Company effective as of November 2, 2026.

On November 2, 2026 (the “Grant Date”), as an inducement material to Mr. Honroth entering into employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) and pursuant to approval by the independent Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company (the “Committee”), the Company granted to Mr. Honroth (i) time-based restricted stock units with respect to 62,928 shares of Common Stock of the Company (the “First Sign-On Award”), (ii) performance-based restricted stock units with respect to 62,928 shares of Common Stock of the Company at the target level of performance (the “Second Sign-On Award”) and (iii) time-based restricted stock units with respect to 38,265 shares of Common Stock of the Company (the “Third Sign-On Award”).

The First Sign-On Award will vest in equal annual installments over four years, subject to Mr. Honroth’s continued service through each applicable vesting date.

The Second Sign-On Award will vest, if at all, based on a combination of the Company’s revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and relative total shareholder return over a three-year performance period, subject to Mr. Honroth’s continued service through the date of the Committee’s certification as to whether or not the threshold performance metrics have been met. The number of shares that may be earned under the PSUs ranges from 0% of target to 240% of target.

The Third Sign-On Award will vest in two equal installments on November 2, 2027 and November 2, 2028, subject to Mr. Honroth’s continued service through each applicable vesting date.

About AngioDynamics, Inc.

AngioDynamics is a leading and transformative medical technology company focused on restoring healthy blood flow in the body’s vascular system, expanding cancer treatment options and improving patient quality of life.

The Company’s innovative technologies and devices are chosen by talented physicians in fast-growing healthcare markets to treat unmet patient needs. For more information, visit www.angiodynamics.com.

Safe Harbor

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements regarding AngioDynamics’ expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, capital expenditures, products, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include the words such as “expects,” “reaffirms,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “projects,” “optimistic,” or variations of such words and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Investors are cautioned that actual events or results may differ materially from AngioDynamics’ expectations, expressed or implied. Factors that may affect the actual results achieved by AngioDynamics include, without limitation, the scale and scope of the COVID-19 global pandemic, the ability of AngioDynamics to develop its existing and new products, technological advances and patents attained by competitors, infringement of AngioDynamics’ technology or assertions that AngioDynamics’ technology infringes the technology of third parties, the ability of AngioDynamics to effectively compete against competitors that have substantially greater resources, future actions by the FDA or other regulatory agencies, domestic and foreign healthcare reforms and government regulations, results of pending or future clinical trials, overall economic conditions (including inflation, tariffs, labor shortages and supply chain challenges including the cost and availability of raw materials), the results of on-going litigation, challenges with respect to third-party distributors or joint venture partners or collaborators, the results of sales efforts, the effects of product recalls and product liability claims, changes in key personnel, the ability of AngioDynamics to execute on strategic initiatives, the effects of economic, credit and capital market conditions, general market conditions, market acceptance, foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, the effects on pricing from group purchasing organizations and competition, the ability of AngioDynamics to obtain regulatory clearances or approval of its products, or to integrate acquired businesses, as well as the risk factors listed from time to time in AngioDynamics’ SEC filings, including but not limited to its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended May 31, 2026. AngioDynamics does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

AngioDynamics and the AngioDynamics logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of AngioDynamics, Inc., an affiliate or subsidiary. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

Investor Contact:

Stephen Trowbridge

Executive Vice President & CFO

518-795-1408

strowbridge@angiodynamics.com



Media Contact:

Saleem Cheeks

Vice President, Communications

518-795-1174

scheeks@angiodynamics.com