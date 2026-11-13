Amyris, Inc. to acquire industry-leading sweet protein innovator Oobli, adding a proven protein technology platform to its biomanufacturing capabilities

The acquisition pairs Oobli's industry-leading protein production platform and sweet protein portfolio with Amyris' market-proven strain engineering and biomanufacturing capabilities.

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Nov. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Amyris, Inc., a vertically integrated biomanufacturing company, announced that it will acquire Oobli, the leading sweet protein innovator whose fermentation-based sweet protein ingredients help food and beverage brands reduce sugar without sacrificing taste.

The acquisition brings together Amyris' broad scientific capabilities and manufacturing depth with Oobli's protein fermentation expertise. Following Amyris' manufacturing capacity expansion earlier this year at its advanced fermentation facility in Barra Bonita, Brazil, this acquisition marks a strategic commercial and technology expansion, accelerating Amyris' footprint in the protein- and peptide-based solution space across end-markets.

"In Oobli, we see a commercial and technology platform that is a great complement to our own," said Amyris Chief Executive Officer, Kathy Fortmann. "Oobli is poised to transform how sweetness makes it to market, and we are thrilled to bring our commercial scale and resources to further accelerate the sweet revolution. Further, by bringing Oobli's protein expertise together with our strain engineering, manufacturing scale, and commercial capabilities, we see the potential to broaden our capabilities in food and beverage, personal care, flavor and fragrances, agriculture, and beyond, expanding the ways we can help customers innovate."

Oobli's commercial portfolio of sweet proteins will be the first to benefit from the combined platform. Oobli has spent the past decade refining a fermentation process to produce sweet proteins naturally found in rare fruits and berries near the equator. Oobli's sweet proteins are the first of their kind in the sugar reduction category. Sweet proteins are hundreds to thousands of times sweeter than sugar, bind directly to sweet taste receptors, and are metabolized by the body as protein, delivering sweetness without gut disruption or blood sugar spikes.

Oobli's portfolio, which includes Oubli Fruit, Serendipity Berry and Katemfe Fruit Sweet Proteins (scientifically known as brazzein, monellin, and thaumatin, respectively), has FDA GRAS status as an ingredient and is FEMA GRAS-affirmed for use as a natural flavor. With growing consumer awareness of metabolic health and the benefits of sugar reduction, sweet proteins give brands a new tool to reduce sugar across a broad range of categories, from sports & nutrition and dairy to beverages, chocolate, bakery, and confectionery.

"At Oobli, we have always believed there was a better way to deliver the sweet taste consumers love, without the trade-offs to health and our environment. It is with immense pride that we look back on the breakthroughs we have achieved," said Oobli Chief Executive Officer Ali Wing. "Joining forces with Amyris gives us the scale and resources to realize our ambition of making sweet proteins the global standard in sweetness solutions. Sweet proteins are an idea whose time is now."

Fortmann added, "At Amyris, we've seen that biomanufactured solutions win when they align with consumer demand and market needs. Oobli's sweet protein platform does exactly that – giving brands a new way to deliver on sweet taste, sugar reduction, and clean label all at the same time. We could not be more excited to welcome the Oobli team into the Amyris family and collectively realize the synergies between our two innovative platforms."

The acquisition is expected to close in the coming weeks. As the breakthrough portfolio of Oobli sweet proteins continues to expand as part of the Amyris family, all existing customer commitments and brand partnerships will continue to be honored uninterrupted.

About Amyris

Amyris is a vertically integrated biomanufacturing company that creates specialty molecules for a range of industries, including flavors and fragrances, advanced materials, beauty and personal care, food, and more. Using advanced fermentation technology, Amyris customizes, creates, and manufactures ingredients that enhance lives, protect ecosystems, and take products to the next level of performance.

Amyris was founded in 2003 with a bold humanitarian vision to transform access to a life-saving antimalarial compound using biotechnology. Now, with over two decades of proven commercial success, our proprietary platform is redefining the precision, consistency, and sustainability that is possible with renewable biological chemistry.

About Oobli

Oobli is transforming the future of sweet through non-GMO sweet proteins that help food and beverage companies significantly reduce sugar without sacrificing taste. Originally found in fruits and berries near the equator, sweet proteins taste like sugar but digest as protein. Oobli's sweet protein portfolio has FDA GRAS-status as an ingredient and FEMA GRAS-affirmed for use as a natural flavor. Oobli currently offers the Oubli Fruit Sweet Protein, Serendipity Berry Sweet Protein, and Katemfe Fruit Sweet Protein. Through its Oobli Inside™ platform, consumers can enjoy protein-sweetened, delicious foods and beverages with dramatically less sugar and sugar alternatives and less impact on the environment.

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SOURCE Amyris, Inc.