CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$AMLX--Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMLX) (“Amylyx” or the “Company”) today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences, which are being conducted in-person:

9th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference: Fireside Chat on Tuesday, December 1, 2026, at 4:40 p.m. ET in Coral Gables, Florida

Citi 2026 Global Healthcare Conference: Fireside chat on Wednesday, December 2, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. ET in Miami, Florida

A live webcast of both presentations can be accessed under “Events and Presentations” in the Investor section of the Company’s website, https://investors.amylyx.com/events-presentations, and will be available for replay for 90 days following the events.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

At Amylyx, our purpose is guided by an unwavering commitment to the communities we serve as we discover and advance novel therapies for debilitating diseases and conditions with high, often underrecognized, unmet medical needs. Our approach is not limited to any single condition, disease, or modality and is rooted in understanding the underlying biological drivers to advance meaningful progress in how diseases and conditions are understood and treated. We are currently focused on endocrine conditions and neurodegenerative diseases where we believe we can make the greatest impact. For more information, visit amylyx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X. For investors, please visit investors.amylyx.com.

Media

Amylyx Media Team

+1 (857) 320-6244

amylyxmediateam@amylyx.com

Investors

Courtney O’Leary

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

+1 (978) 621-7347

Investors@amylyx.com