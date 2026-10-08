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AlzeCure Pharma to Present at Aktiespararna in Stockholm on 14 October

October 8, 2026 | 
1 min read

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2026 / AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ) (STO:ALZCUR)(FRA:AC6), which develops small-molecule drug candidates for CNS diseases with a focus on Alzheimer's disease and pain, today announced that the company will present at Aktiespararna's investor evening "Aktiemarknadens nuläge med Oliver Uutisalo samt AlzeCure Pharma" in Stockholm on Wednesday, 14 October.

At the event, AlzeCure's CEO Martin Jönsson will provide an update on the company and its project portfolio, including following the recently signed collaboration and outlicensing agreements with Eli Lilly and QuantumCell ApS. Aktiespararna's analyst Oliver Uutisalo will also take part in the evening, sharing his view on the current state of the stock market.

Presentation time: 18:00 CEST
Venue: Aulan, Medborgarskolan, Hagagatan 23 A, Stockholm, Sweden

The presentation will be held in Swedish. More information and registration are available on Aktiespararna's website: https://www.aktiespararna.se/aktiviteter/aktiemarknadens-nulage-med-oliver-uutisalo-samt-alzecure-pharma-84493

The presentation will also be available afterwards on AlzeCure's website: https://www.alzecurepharma.se/en/presentations-and-interviews/

For more information, please contact

Martin Jönsson, CEO
Tel: +46(0)70 786 94 43
martin.jonsson@alzecurepharma.com

About AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ)

AlzeCure® is a Swedish biotech company developing new, innovative drug therapies for severe diseases and conditions affecting the central nervous system, such as Alzheimer's disease and pain - indications where available treatment options today are very limited. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and is developing several drug candidates in parallel based on three research platforms: NeuroRestore®, Alzstatin® and Painless. AlzeCure has recently signed collaboration and outlicensing agreements with Eli Lilly on the Alzstatin platform, and with QuantumCell ApS on the NeuroRestore platform.

FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, visit www.alzecurepharma.com

Image Attachments

Martin Jönsson CEO AlzeCure Pharma

Attachments

AlzeCure Pharma to present at Aktiespararna in Stockholm on 14 October

SOURCE: AlzeCure Pharma



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

Europe Events Alzheimer’s disease
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