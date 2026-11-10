Allucent Appoints Chief Medical Officer and Infectious Disease Therapeutic Strategy Head

Hubert Bland and Norman Waters strengthen Allucent's specialized expertise and integrated support for life cycle drug development

CARY, N.C., Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allucent, a global specialty CRO purpose-built for small and mid-sized biopharma companies, today announced the appointments of Hubert Bland, MBChB, FFPM, as chief medical officer (CMO) and Norman Waters, PhD, FASTMH, as therapeutic strategy head for Allucent's Center of Expertise (ACE) in infectious disease.

As CMO, Hubert will guide medical and safety strategy in partnership with sponsors, working across Allucent's clinical, regulatory, and therapeutic teams to inform clinical planning and medical decision-making. Norman will lead Allucent's Infectious Disease ACE, supporting both commercial and government-funded programs. The ACE integrates scientific, regulatory, and operational expertise to address the unique challenges of infectious disease drug development. Allucent's ACE model also includes Oncology & Hematology, Neuroscience, and Immunology & Inflammation, each with dedicated therapeutic leadership supported by integrated expertise.

"Hubert and Norman each bring distinct expertise and insights to help small and mid-sized biopharma companies navigate drug development," said Patrick Phillips, COO of Allucent. "Hubert has extensive experience leading medical affairs, pharmacovigilance, and patient safety across global pharmaceutical companies and CROs. His perspective from both sides of drug development will be particularly valuable in helping clients navigate the medical, safety, and regulatory demands of advancing new therapies."

Phillips continued, "Norman's experience leading infectious disease product development across a range of indications and modalities, including during his 31-year U.S. Army career, positions him to guide both commercial sponsors and government partners through the scientific and development challenges of advancing vaccines and therapeutics for infectious diseases. More broadly, his appointment underscores our continued focus on delivering the specialized therapeutic expertise our clients need from their CRO partner."

Hubert Bland, Chief Medical Officer

Hubert brings more than 30 years of experience in medical affairs, pharmacovigilance, patient safety and drug development across CROs, global pharmaceutical companies and academic organizations. Most recently, he served as vice president and UK country medical director at GSK, leading the UK medical affairs organization and overseeing safety governance, regulatory compliance, and operational performance. Previously, as vice president of medical services at a CRO, he directed global medical programs for more than 50 pharmaceutical and biotechnology clients annually, providing medical and safety oversight across clinical development and post-marketing. His experience in both sponsor and CRO settings provides perspective on the challenges of advancing new therapies.

Norman Waters, Therapeutic Strategy Head, Infectious Disease

Norman brings more than 25 years of experience in infectious disease research and product development, including extensive work during his 31-year U.S. Army career. His expertise spans vaccines, therapeutics and emerging infectious disease threats. At Allucent, he is responsible for shaping the Infectious Disease Center of Expertise strategy and developing clinical development and operational approaches across indications, modalities and geographies. Previously, he held senior leadership roles at the Sabin Vaccine Institute, the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity (USAMMDA), the Armed Forces Research Institute of Medical Sciences (AFRIMS) and the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research. At Sabin, he led clinical development and operations for Marburg and Sudan virus vaccine programs, including Phase II trials across U.S. and African sites. A retired U.S. Army colonel, Norman has a proven track record of advancing infectious disease products through complex clinical development and coordinating cross-functional teams.

About Allucent

Allucent is a global, tech-enabled, specialty CRO built for small and mid-sized biopharma companies tackling complex science. Allucent's integrated approach spanning clinical pharmacology, regulatory strategy, quantitative sciences, and global trial operations is delivered by an A-team of former regulators, leading scientists, and senior clinical experts. With 1,100+ studies conducted across 75+ countries and more than 155,000 patients, Allucent's combination of global reach plus deep expertise across core therapeutic areas and rare indications enables partners to move faster, reduce risk, and reach critical milestones with confidence. Visit Allucent.com for more information.

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