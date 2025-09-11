News
Allucent
Drug Development
Navigating the Challenges of Clinical Trial Design
Protocol design optimization and timely engagement of regulators are the crux of optimized, patient-centric clinical trials.
October 25, 2023
·
6 min read
·
BioSpace Insights
Press Releases
Allucent Names Paula Brown Stafford as CEO
July 23, 2024
·
4 min read
Bio NC
Allucent Receives BARDA-Funded Project NextGen Award to Support a COVID-19 Vaccine Decentralized Clinical Trial
May 15, 2024
·
3 min read
Bio NC
Allucent Awarded BARDA Contract to Support Acceleration of Next-Generation COVID-19 Booster Vaccines
August 28, 2023
·
2 min read
Bio NC
Allucent Launches Decentralized Clinical Trial Solution at 2023 World Orphan Drug Congress
May 23, 2023
·
3 min read
Business
Allucent Appoints Katy Moore as President of Growing Clinical Pharmacology, Modeling and Simulation Division
June 14, 2022
·
2 min read
Currently, there are no jobs for this company on BioSpace
Browse all jobs
here
Oops!
There was an issue retrieving the jobs list. Please reload the page to view more jobs.
Load More
