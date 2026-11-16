Allarity Therapeutics Expands Phase 2 Stenoparib Trial to Three Ovarian Cancer Patient Cohorts





Investigator-supported move capitalizes on strong enrollment momentum and encouraging early clinical observations

Adds platinum-refractory patients as well as those with hard-to-measure but clinically evaluable disease

Leverages existing clinical sites to evaluate groups independently and accelerate potential paths to commercialization





TARPON SPRINGS, Fla., November 16, 2026 – Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (“Allarity” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ALLR), a Phase 2 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing stenoparib (2X-121)—a differentiated, dual PARP and WNT pathway inhibitor— today confirmed expanded eligibility for its ongoing Phase 2 trial in advanced ovarian cancer. This opens the study to patients with primary platinum-refractory disease and patients whose disease can be evaluated clinically but is not measurable under standard Response Evaluation Criteria in Solid Tumors (“RECIST”).

The expansion into additional patient populations was prompted by the enthusiasm of clinical investigators for the potential of stenoparib as a well-tolerated, oral treatment option for advanced ovarian cancer patients and reflects the encouraging early performance of the ongoing trial in platinum-resistant and platinum-ineligible patients. Importantly, the addition of these new patients now allows Allarity to build upon prior evidence of remarkable, durable clinical benefit in primary platinum-refractory disease while also evaluating stenoparib's potential role across a broader spectrum of advanced ovarian cancer patients.

“We are excited about the expansion of eligibility to include patients with primary platinum-refractory disease as well as those with resistant but not measurable disease, allowing access to a potentially effective therapeutic agent among patients routinely excluded from clinical trial participation. We are hopeful that these patients will benefit from stenoparib and that we can learn more about best treatment options for all patients with ovarian cancer,” said Kathleen N. Moore, M.D., M.S., Principal Investigator of the Phase 2 stenoparib trial, Deputy Director and Director of Phase I Oncology Trials at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, and Professor in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

"We're encouraged by the progress we’ve seen in the trial, and we’re excited to build on it," said Thomas Jensen, Chief Executive Officer of Allarity Therapeutics. "The strategic expansion of patient eligibility in this trial allows us to efficiently map the potential of stenoparib across multiple high-unmet-need populations. A strong result in any one of the three groups could support further development. And if the data support development in more than one group, stenoparib could ultimately reach more patients and address a larger market."

Earlier Findings Justify Broader Evaluation

The ongoing Phase 2 study builds on findings from earlier experience in the trial. In heavily pretreated patients with advanced, recurrent ovarian cancer, previously presented observations at the ESMO Gynaecological Cancers Congress in June 2026 included:

Treatment Duration and Survival: In a patient with primary platinum-refractory disease, treatment duration was nearly 1 year with survival exceeding 2 years.

In a patient with primary platinum-refractory disease, treatment duration was nearly 1 year with survival exceeding 2 years. Clinical Benefit: Extended clinical benefit in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer patients with BRCA-mutant and BRCA-wild-type disease, with some patients staying on drug nearly 2.5 years.

Extended clinical benefit in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer patients with BRCA-mutant and BRCA-wild-type disease, with some patients staying on drug nearly 2.5 years. Complete, Confirmed Response : An unprecedented response in a heavily pretreated platinum-resistant patient retreated with a PARP inhibitor.

: An unprecedented response in a heavily pretreated platinum-resistant patient retreated with a PARP inhibitor. Median Overall Survival: A median Overall Survival (mOS) of 22 months in patients treated with stenoparib (this compares favorably to recent U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved drugs showing mOS in similar patients of ~16 months).

Consistent with its long-standing clinical data reporting policy, Allarity will release clinical and scientific data at future scientific and clinical conferences.

About Allarity Therapeutics

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLR) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing personalized cancer treatments. The Company is developing stenoparib, a novel PARP/tankyrase inhibitor for patients with advanced ovarian cancer, and is using its proprietary DRP® technology to develop a companion diagnostic designed to identify patients expected to derive the greatest clinical benefit from stenoparib. Allarity’s principal operations are located in Denmark, and its U.S. business address is in Florida. For more information, visit www.allarity.com.

About Stenoparib/2X-121

Stenoparib is an orally available, small-molecule dual-targeted inhibitor of PARP1/2 and tankyrase 1/2. Tankyrases have emerged as potential therapeutic targets in cancer due in part to their role in regulating the WNT signaling pathway. Aberrant WNT/β-catenin signaling has been implicated in the development and progression of numerous cancers, including drug-resistant cancers. Through its inhibition of PARP and the WNT signaling pathway, stenoparib has the potential to provide therapeutic benefit across multiple cancer types, including ovarian cancer, small cell lung cancer and colorectal cancer.

Allarity has secured exclusive global rights to develop and commercialize stenoparib, which was originally developed by Eisai Co., Ltd. and was formerly known as E7449 and 2X-121.

Under an earlier Phase 2 protocol evaluating stenoparib in patients with advanced ovarian cancer, Allarity observed promising and durable clinical benefit in patients with ovarian cancer who received two or more prior lines of therapy and were treated with stenoparib twice daily. Updated data from this earlier protocol were presented at the AACR Special Conference on Advances in Ovarian Cancer in September 2025. These analyses remain subject to change as the study data mature.

Based on the emerging clinical experience with stenoparib, Allarity developed a new protocol focused on patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, which began enrolling patients in the summer of 2025. The previous protocol enrolls platinum-resistant or platinum-ineligible patients. Allarity has amended the protocol to add two patient groups that will be evaluated separately from the original cohort, namely patients with primary platinum-refractory disease and patients whose disease can be evaluated clinically but is not measurable under standard Response Evaluation Criteria in Solid Tumors (“RECIST”). The study is designed to advance the clinical development of stenoparib toward potential FDA approval.

In parallel, a separate Phase 2 trial evaluating stenoparib in combination with temozolomide for patients with relapsed small cell lung cancer, or SCLC, began enrolling in early 2026 and is currently enrolling patients at multiple U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs sites.

About the Drug Response Predictor – DRP® Companion Diagnostic

Allarity uses its drug-specific DRP® technology to identify patients who, based on the gene expression signature of their cancer, may be more likely to benefit from a particular drug. By screening patients before treatment, and selecting those with a sufficiently high, drug-specific DRP score, the DRP technology is designed to increase the likelihood of therapeutic benefit.

The DRP methodology is based on the comparisons of sensitive and resistant human cancer cell lines, and incorporates transcriptomic data, clinical tumor biology filters and prior clinical trial outcomes. The DRP uses messenger RNA expression profiles derived from patient biopsies to generate drug-specific predictive scores.

The DRP® platform has demonstrated the ability to provide statistically significant predictions of clinical outcome following drug treatment across dozens of retrospective and prospective clinical studies. The platform is designed for potential application across multiple cancer types, is patented for dozens of anti-cancer drugs and has been extensively described in peer-reviewed scientific literature.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect current expectations or forecasts regarding future events. The words “anticipates,” “believes,” “continues,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “plans,” “possible,” “potential,” “predicts,” “projects,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding continued enrollment and conduct of the Company’s ongoing Phase 2 trial of stenoparib in advanced ovarian cancer; the enrollment, treatment and evaluation of additional patient populations under the amended protocol; the interpretation and further evaluation of clinical observations and their potential relationship to findings from the earlier Phase 2 protocol; the potential clinical benefit of stenoparib, including treatment duration and survival outcomes; the potential for the additional patient populations to provide further clinical, regulatory or commercial development opportunities for stenoparib, including the potential to reach additional patients and address a larger market; the continued development and potential regulatory approval of stenoparib and its DRP® companion diagnostic; and the Company’s plans for future scientific presentations and clinical data disclosures, including the timing and scope of such disclosures. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s current expectations of future events and are subject to multiple risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to delays or difficulties in patient enrollment, treatment, follow-up, data collection or analysis; the possibility that implementing the amendment may take longer or cost more than anticipated, or that using the existing trial infrastructure may not yield the expected efficiencies; the possibility that preliminary observations may change as additional data become available or following further review; the risk that current or future studies may not confirm findings from the earlier protocol or demonstrate sufficient safety or clinical benefit; the possibility that clinical outcomes in the additional patient populations may differ from prior observations or may not support broader clinical development, regulatory approval or commercial opportunities; differences in patient populations and study protocols that may limit comparisons; uncertainty regarding treatment duration and overall survival; the possibility that stenoparib or its DRP® companion diagnostic may not receive regulatory approval; changes or delays in scientific presentation or data disclosure plans, including those arising from data availability, conference acceptance or applicable embargo requirements; and the Company’s ability to secure sufficient financing and other resources to continue development. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the risk factors and other disclosures in Allarity’s filings with the SEC, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. These filings are available through the SEC’s website. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise this information, except as required by applicable law.

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Company Contact:

investorrelations@allarity.com



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