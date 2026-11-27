Allan Bødskov Andersen Photographer: Morten Larsen

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, November 27, 2026 – Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA) today announced the appointment of Allan Bødskov Andersen as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and member of Executive Management, joining latest June 2027 succeeding Henrik Juuel, whose departure was recently announced.

Allan joins Bavarian Nordic from Topsoe, a global technology leader driving the clean energy transition currently serving as Group CFO and member of Executive Management, with responsibility for Global Finance, IT and Facility Management. Prior to Topsoe, Allan served as Group CFO at DLF and spent 16 years at Ørsted in several senior financial leadership positions, including CFO of the Onshore business and Head of Investor Relations. During his tenure at Ørsted, he played an important role in the company's IPO and gained extensive experience in capital markets, M&A and strategic investments.

Tarja Stenvall, President and CEO of Bavarian Nordic, said: “I am delighted to welcome Allan to Bavarian Nordic. He brings a strong strategic mindset, extensive CFO experience across industries and a deep understanding of how finance can partner with the business to drive performance and sustainable growth. In addition to his financial and capital markets expertise, I particularly value his collaborative and empowering leadership style, and his strong commitment to developing people and teams. I look forward to working closely with Allan as we shape the next chapter of Bavarian Nordic.”



Allan Bødskov Andersen said: “Bavarian Nordic has in recent years transformed into a leading global vaccine company with a proven manufacturing, supply chain and commercial platform, supported by a solid financial foundation. I am excited to join Bavarian Nordic at this important stage in the company’s development and look forward to contributing to its continued success and long-term value creation.”

About Allan Bødskov Andersen

With more than 25 years of experience in both the private and public sectors, Allan has an extensive background in treasury, funding, capital planning, risk management, insurance, and investor relations. Before joining Topsoe, Allan was the Group CFO of DLF Group and served as CFO Onshore and Head of Investor Relations at Ørsted, where he had been part of the finance division since 2006 and was responsible for the financial aspects of wind, solar and energy storage projects in Europe, US, and Asia. Prior to joining Ørsted, he served as Advisor at the central bank of Denmark. Allan holds an M.Sc. in Economics and Econometrics from the University of Southampton, UK, and a Ph.D. in Finance from the University of Aarhus, Denmark. He is member of the boards of Green2x A/S and Cavendish Hydrogen ASA. He is a Danish national, born in 1972.

About Bavarian Nordic

Bavarian Nordic is a global vaccine company with a mission to improve health and save lives through innovative vaccines. We are a preferred supplier of mpox and smallpox vaccines to governments to enhance public health preparedness and have a leading portfolio of travel vaccines. For more information, visit www.bavarian-nordic.com

Forward-looking statements

This announcement includes forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our plans, objectives, goals, future events, performance and/or other information that is not historical information. All such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and any other cautionary statements which may accompany the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made, except as required by law.

Contact investors:

Anders Hjort, Head of Investor Relations, ahjo@bavarian-nordic.com, Tel. +45 44 74 99 58

Contact media:

Isabel Hagbrink, Head of Media Relations, isha@bavarian-nordic.com, Tel: +45 71 79 67 33

Company Announcement no. 58 / 2026

This announcement contains publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

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