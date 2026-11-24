Delivers strong Q4 on broad strength; initiates FY27 and first quarter FY27 guidance on continued momentum

Fourth-quarter fiscal year 2026

Revenue of $2.04 billion for the fourth quarter ended Oct. 31, 2026, representing growth of 9.6% reported and up 8.3% core (1) compared with the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025.

compared with the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025. GAAP operating margin of 25.0%, expanded by 120 basis points year-over-year and 140 basis points sequentially.

Non-GAAP operating margin (2) of 30.0% (including an approximately 120 basis point net benefit from tariff refunds), expanded by 280 basis points year-over-year and 170 basis points sequentially.

of 30.0% (including an approximately 120 basis point net benefit from tariff refunds), expanded by 280 basis points year-over-year and 170 basis points sequentially. GAAP net income of $451 million; earnings per share (EPS) of $1.59, an increase of 4% from the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025.

Non-GAAP net income(3) of $526 million (including a $20 million net benefit from tariff refunds); non-GAAP EPS(3) of $1.86 (including a $0.07 net benefit from tariff refunds), an increase of 17% from the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025.

Fiscal year 2026

Revenue of $7.55 billion for the fiscal year ended Oct. 31, 2026, representing growth of 8.7% reported and up 6.6% core (1) compared with fiscal year 2025.

compared with fiscal year 2025. GAAP operating margin of 22.6%, expanded by 130 basis points year-over-year.

Non-GAAP operating margin (2) of 27.4% (including an approximately 60 basis point net benefit from tariff refunds), expanded by 170 basis points year-over-year.

of 27.4% (including an approximately 60 basis point net benefit from tariff refunds), expanded by 170 basis points year-over-year. GAAP net income of $1,457 million; earnings per share (EPS) of $5.15, an increase of 13% from fiscal year 2025.

Non-GAAP net income(3) of $1,794 million (including a $37 million net benefit from tariff refunds); non-GAAP EPS(3) of $6.34 (including a $0.13 net benefit from tariff refunds), an increase of 13% from fiscal year 2025.

Fiscal year 2027 and first-quarter outlook

Fiscal year 2027 revenue is expected in the range of $8.00 billion to $8.15 billion, representing a range of up 6.0% to 8.0% reported and up 5.0% to 7.0% core (1)(5) .

. Excluding the net benefit of tariff refunds recognized in fiscal year 2026, non-GAAP fiscal year 2027 operating margin expansion (2) at the midpoint of core revenue guidance is expected to be approximately 70 basis points higher relative to 26.8% in fiscal year 2026. Including the net benefit of tariff refunds recognized in fiscal year 2026, non-GAAP fiscal year 2027 operating margin expansion (2) at the midpoint of core revenue growth guidance is expected to be approximately 10 basis points higher.

at the midpoint of core revenue guidance is expected to be approximately 70 basis points higher relative to 26.8% in fiscal year 2026. Including the net benefit of tariff refunds recognized in fiscal year 2026, non-GAAP fiscal year 2027 operating margin expansion at the midpoint of core revenue growth guidance is expected to be approximately 10 basis points higher. Non-GAAP fiscal year 2027 EPS (4) is expected in the range of $6.73 to $6.86, an increase of 7.3% at the midpoint compared with non-GAAP fiscal year 2026 EPS of $6.34, which included the net benefit of tariff refunds. Excluding the net benefit of tariff refunds recognized in fiscal year 2026, EPS growth is expected to be 8.5% to 10.5%.

is expected in the range of $6.73 to $6.86, an increase of 7.3% at the midpoint compared with non-GAAP fiscal year 2026 EPS of $6.34, which included the net benefit of tariff refunds. Excluding the net benefit of tariff refunds recognized in fiscal year 2026, EPS growth is expected to be 8.5% to 10.5%. First-quarter 2027 revenue is expected in the range of $1.96 billion to $2.00 billion, growth of 8.8% to 11.0% reported and up 7.2% to 9.4% core (1)(5) . Non-GAAP EPS (4) is expected in the range of $1.54 to $1.57 per share.

. Non-GAAP EPS is expected in the range of $1.54 to $1.57 per share. The fiscal year 2027 and first-quarter outlook does not include any future benefit from tariff refunds.

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today reported revenue of $2.04 billion for the fourth quarter ended Oct. 31, 2026, representing growth of 9.6% reported and up 8.3% core(1) compared with the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025.

Fourth-quarter GAAP net income was $451 million, or $1.59 per share. This compares with $434 million, or $1.53 per share, in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025. Non-GAAP net income(3) was $526 million (including a $20 million net benefit from tariff refunds), or $1.86 per share (including a $0.07 net benefit from tariff refunds), during the quarter, compared with $452 million, or $1.59 per share, during the year-ago quarter.

"We closed FY26 well ahead of our initial outlook, with momentum building quarter by quarter and robust growth across all our end markets, driven by our strong execution and the compounding benefits of the Ignite Operating System on both the top and bottom lines," said Agilent CEO Padraig McDonnell. "We enter 2027 from a position of strength, building on a track record of delivering on our commitments. Our strong commercial and operational execution, relentless focus on advancing customer-led innovation, and deep customer intimacy underpin our confidence in outpacing our end markets. As a trusted partner to our customers, Agilent is well equipped to capture existing and emerging opportunities, including those unlocked by AI and the buildout of autonomous labs, positioning our customers for success in the connected lab ecosystem of the future."

Financial Highlights

Life Sciences and Diagnostics Markets Group

The Life Sciences and Diagnostics Markets Group (LDG) reported fourth-quarter revenue of $843 million, growth of 12% reported and 9% core(1) year-over-year. LDG’s operating margin for the quarter was 25.9%.

Agilent CrossLab Group

The Agilent CrossLab Group (ACG) reported fourth-quarter revenue of $799 million, growth of 6% reported and 6% core(1) year-over-year. ACG’s operating margin for the quarter was 34.5%.

Applied Markets Group

The Applied Markets Group (AMG) reported fourth-quarter revenue of $398 million, growth of 13% reported and 13% core(1) year-over-year. AMG’s operating margin for the quarter was 29.4%.

Conference Call

Agilent’s management will present additional details regarding the company’s fourth-quarter 2026 financial results on a conference call with investors today at 1:30 p.m. PT. This event will be broadcast live online in listen-only mode. To listen to the webcast, select the “Q4 2026 Agilent Technologies Inc. Earnings Conference Call” link on the Agilent Investor Relations website. The replay of the call will remain on the company website for 90 days.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in analytical and clinical laboratory technologies, delivering insights and innovation that help our customers bring great science to life. Agilent’s full range of solutions includes instruments, software, services, and expertise that provide trusted answers to our customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $7.55 billion in fiscal year 2026 and employs approximately 18,000 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbors created therein. The forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, information regarding Agilent’s growth prospects, business, financial results, revenue, non-GAAP earnings guidance for fiscal year and first-quarter 2027, and the effects of its operational transformation and customer and market-focused strategy. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause Agilent’s results to differ materially from management’s current expectations. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, unforeseen changes in the strength of Agilent’s customers’ businesses; unforeseen changes in the demand for current and new products, technologies, and services; unforeseen changes in the currency markets; customer purchasing decisions and timing; and the risk that Agilent is not able to realize the savings expected from integration and restructuring activities. In addition, other risks that Agilent faces in running its operations include the ability to execute successfully through business cycles; the ability to meet and achieve the benefits of its operational transformation, customer and market-focused strategy and cost-reduction goals and otherwise successfully adapt its cost structures to continuing changes in business conditions; ongoing competitive, pricing and gross-margin pressures; the risk that its cost-cutting initiatives will impair its ability to develop products and remain competitive and to operate effectively; the impact of geopolitical uncertainties and global economic conditions on its operations, its markets and its ability to conduct business; the ability to improve asset performance to adapt to changes in demand; the impact relating to or arising from changes to tariffs, import/export or trade policies; the ability of its supply chain to adapt to changes in demand; the ability to successfully introduce new products at the right time, price and mix; the ability of Agilent to successfully integrate recent acquisitions; the ability of Agilent to successfully comply with certain complex regulations; and other risks detailed in Agilent’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2026. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of Agilent’s management and on currently available information. Except as required by law, Agilent undertakes no responsibility to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement.

(1) Core or organic constant currency revenue growth excludes the impact of currency and acquisitions and divestitures within the past 12 months. Core or organic constant currency revenue is a non-GAAP measure. Reconciliations between GAAP revenue and core or organic constant currency revenue for fourth quarter 2026 and full fiscal year 2026 are set forth on page 8 and 9 of the attached tables along with additional information regarding the use of this non-GAAP measure. Core or organic constant currency revenue growth rate as projected for first quarter 2027 and full fiscal year 2027 excludes the impact of currency and acquisitions and divestitures within the past 12 months. Most of the excluded amounts pertain to events that have not yet occurred and are not currently possible to estimate with a reasonable degree of accuracy and could differ materially. Therefore, no reconciliation to GAAP amounts has been provided for the projection.

(2) Non-GAAP operating margin excludes the impacts of restructuring and other related costs, intangibles amortization, transformation initiatives, acquisition and integration costs and net (gain) loss on equity securities. A reconciliation between non-GAAP operating margin and GAAP operating margin is set forth on pages 5 and 6 of the attached tables along with additional information regarding the use of this non-GAAP measure. Non-GAAP operating margin as projected for full fiscal year 2027 excludes primarily the impacts of restructuring and other related costs, intangible amortization, transformation initiatives and acquisition and integration costs. Most of these excluded amounts pertain to events that have not yet occurred and are not currently possible to estimate with a reasonable degree of accuracy and could differ materially. Therefore, no reconciliation to GAAP amounts has been provided.

(3) Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS exclude the impacts of restructuring and other related costs, asset impairments, intangibles amortization, transformational initiatives, acquisition and integration costs, net (gain) loss on equity securities and pension settlement loss. Agilent also excludes any tax benefits or expenses that are not directly related to ongoing operations, and which are either isolated or are not expected to occur again with any regularity or predictability. A reconciliation between non-GAAP net income and GAAP net income and a reconciliation between non-GAAP EPS and GAAP EPS are set forth on page 4 of the attached tables along with additional information regarding the use of this non-GAAP measure.

(4) Non-GAAP EPS as projected for first quarter 2027 and full fiscal year 2027 excludes primarily the estimated impacts of non-cash intangibles amortization, transformational initiatives, and acquisition and integration costs. Agilent also excludes any tax benefits or expenses that are not directly related to ongoing operations, and which are either isolated or are not expected to occur again with any regularity or predictability. Most of these excluded amounts pertain to events that have not yet occurred and are not currently possible to estimate with a reasonable degree of accuracy and could differ materially. Therefore, no reconciliation to GAAP amounts has been provided. Future amortization of intangibles is expected to be approximately $27 million per quarter.

(5) Core or organic constant currency revenue growth outlook is based on forecasted currency exchange rates.

AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited) PRELIMINARY Three Months Ended Years Ended October 31, October 31, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net revenue $ 2,040 $ 1,861 $ 7,551 $ 6,948 Costs and expenses: Cost of products and services 898 871 3,431 3,305 Research and development 127 119 493 455 Selling, general and administrative 506 428 1,922 1,709 Total costs and expenses 1,531 1,418 5,846 5,469 Income from operations 509 443 1,705 1,479 Interest income 14 17 57 62 Interest expense (31 ) (27 ) (110 ) (112 ) Other income (expense), net 26 9 82 6 Income before taxes 518 442 1,734 1,435 Provision for income taxes 67 8 277 132 Net income $ 451 $ 434 $ 1,457 $ 1,303 Net income per share: Basic $ 1.60 $ 1.53 $ 5.17 $ 4.59 Diluted $ 1.59 $ 1.53 $ 5.15 $ 4.57 Weighted average shares used in computing net income per share: Basic 282 283 282 284 Diluted 283 284 283 285 The preliminary income statement is estimated based on our current information. Page 1

AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions, except par value and share data) (Unaudited) PRELIMINARY October 31, October 31, 2026 2025 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,847 $ 1,789 Accounts receivable, net 1,629 1,487 Inventory 1,117 1,025 Other current assets 343 293 Total current assets 4,936 4,594 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,235 2,023 Goodwill 5,033 4,473 Other intangible assets, net 873 445 Long-term investments 129 133 Other assets 1,147 1,059 Total assets $ 14,353 $ 12,727 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 700 $ 570 Employee compensation and benefits 546 443 Deferred revenue 651 624 Short-term debt 603 304 Other accrued liabilities 355 406 Total current liabilities 2,855 2,347 Long-term debt 3,047 3,050 Retirement and post-retirement benefits 81 126 Other long-term liabilities 564 463 Total liabilities 6,547 5,986 Total Equity: Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock; $0.01 par value; 125,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding — — Common stock; $0.01 par value, 2,000,000,000 shares authorized; 281,849,415 shares at October 31, 2026 and 283,054,377 shares at October 31, 2025, issued and outstanding 3 3 Additional paid-in-capital 5,713 5,575 Retained earnings 2,266 1,389 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (176 ) (226 ) Total stockholders' equity 7,806 6,741 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 14,353 $ 12,727 The preliminary balance sheet is estimated based on our current information. Page 2

AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited) PRELIMINARY Years Ended October 31, October 31, 2026 2025 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 1,457 $ 1,303 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 273 288 Share-based compensation 135 128 Deferred taxes expense (benefit) 98 (130 ) Excess and obsolete inventory related charges 48 45 Net (gain) loss on equity securities 2 36 Asset impairment charges — 15 Other non-cash (income) expense, net 12 5 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (148 ) (149 ) Inventory (124 ) (97 ) Accounts payable 87 16 Employee compensation and benefits 101 69 Other assets and liabilities (290 ) 30 Net cash provided by operating activities(a) 1,651 1,559 Cash flows from investing activities: Payments to acquire property, plant and equipment (354 ) (407 ) Payments to acquire businesses and intangible assets, net of cash acquired (951 ) 4 Proceeds from (payments for) other investing activities 6 9 Net cash used in investing activities (1,299 ) (394 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock plans 69 72 Payment of taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (33 ) (29 ) Payments for repurchase of common stock (323 ) (425 ) Payments of dividends (288 ) (282 ) Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 600 4 Repayments of long-term debt (304 ) (3 ) Net proceeds from (repayment of) short-term debt — (42 ) Proceeds from (payments for) other financing activities (13 ) (10 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (292 ) (715 ) Effect of exchange rate movements (2 ) 9 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 58 459 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 1,791 1,332 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 1,849 $ 1,791 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the condensed consolidated balance sheets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,847 $ 1,789 Restricted cash, included in other assets 2 2 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 1,849 $ 1,791 (a) Cash payments included in operating activities: Income tax payments, net of refunds received $ 400 $ 318 Interest payments, net of capitalized interest $ 91 $ 101 Net change in property, plant and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities-increase (decrease) $ 38 $ 11 Excise tax on share repurchases, accrued but not paid $ 2 $ 3 The preliminary cash flow is estimated based on our current information. Page 3

AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. NON-GAAP NET INCOME AND DILUTED EPS RECONCILIATIONS (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited) PRELIMINARY Three Months Ended Years Ended October 31, October 31, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net

Income Diluted

EPS Net

Income Diluted

EPS Net

Income Diluted

EPS Net

Income Diluted

EPS GAAP net income $ 451 $ 1.59 (b) $ 434 $ 1.53 $ 1,457 $ 5.15 (c) $ 1,303 $ 4.57 Non-GAAP adjustments: Restructuring and other related costs 7 0.02 8 0.03 50 0.18 82 0.29 Asset impairments — — — — — — 15 0.05 Intangible amortization 27 0.10 23 0.08 86 0.30 104 0.36 Transformational initiatives 29 0.10 21 0.07 124 0.44 69 0.24 Acquisition and integration costs 13 0.05 4 0.01 35 0.12 19 0.07 Net (gain) loss on equity securities — — 11 0.04 6 0.02 39 0.14 Pension settlement loss — — 1 — — — 15 0.05 Other 21 0.07 5 0.02 63 0.22 32 0.12 Adjustment for taxes (a) (22 ) (0.07 ) (55 ) (0.19 ) (27 ) (0.09 ) (86 ) (0.30 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 526 $ 1.86 (b) $ 452 $ 1.59 $ 1,794 $ 6.34 (c) $ 1,592 $ 5.59 (a) The adjustment for taxes excludes tax expense (benefits) that management believes are not directly related to on-going operations and which are either isolated, temporary or cannot be expected to occur again with any regularity or predictability such as the realized gain/loss due to sale of a business, windfall benefits on stock compensation, and the impact of R&D capitalization under section 174 of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 which does not apply for fiscal year 2026 due to the enactment of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA). For the three months and year ended October 31, 2026, management used a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 14.50%. For the three months and year ended October 31, 2025, management used a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 12.00%. (b) GAAP and Non-GAAP net income of $451 million and $526 million, respectively, includes a $20 million net benefit from tariff refunds. GAAP and Non-GAAP EPS of $1.59 and $1.86, respectively, includes a $0.07 net benefit from tariff refunds. (c) GAAP and Non-GAAP net income of $1,457 million and $1,794 million, respectively, includes a $37 million net benefit from tariff refunds. GAAP and Non-GAAP EPS of $5.15 and $6.34, respectively, includes a $0.13 net benefit from tariff refunds. We provide non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share amounts in order to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our operational performance and our prospects for the future. These supplemental measures exclude, among other things, charges related to restructuring and other related costs, asset impairments, amortization of intangibles, transformational initiatives, acquisition and integration costs, net (gain) loss on equity securities and pension settlement loss. Restructuring and other related costs include incremental expenses incurred in the period associated with restructuring programs, usually aimed at changes in business and/or cost structure. Such costs may include one-time termination benefits including acceleration of stock-based compensation expense, facility-related costs and contract termination fees. Asset impairments include assets that have been written down to their fair value. Intangible amortization refers to the systematic expensing of the cost of finite‑lived intangible assets over their estimated useful lives. Such assets, which include acquired patents, trademarks, customer lists, and other identifiable intangibles, are amortized to match the pattern in which their economic benefits are consumed. If the useful life is not reliably determinable, amortization is calculated on a straight‑line basis over the best estimate of that life. Transformational initiatives include expenses associated with targeted cost reduction activities such as manufacturing transfers including costs to move manufacturing, site consolidations, legal entity and other business reorganizations, insourcing or outsourcing of activities. Such costs may include move and relocation costs, one-time termination benefits and other one-time reorganization costs. Included in this category are also expenses associated with company programs to transform our product lifecycle management (PLM) system and human resources and financial systems. Acquisition and integration costs include all incremental expenses incurred to effect a business combination. Such acquisition costs may include advisory, legal, tax, accounting, valuation, and other professional or consulting fees. Such integration costs may include expenses directly related to integration of business and facility operations, the transfer of assets and intellectual property, information technology systems and infrastructure and other employee-related costs. Net (gain) loss on equity securities relates to the realized and unrealized mark-to-market adjustments for our marketable and non-marketable equity securities. Pension settlement loss relates to the relief of the US Retirement Plan pension obligation due to increased lump sum payouts exceeding the threshold for settlement accounting under US GAAP. For the fiscal year ended October 31, 2025, it also includes settlement loss that resulted from the transfer of the Netherlands defined benefit plan to an unaffiliated insurance company. Other includes certain legal costs and settlements, consulting costs, special compliance costs, acceleration of stock-based compensation expense, donation to Agilent Foundation and other miscellaneous adjustments. Our management uses non-GAAP measures to evaluate the performance of our core businesses, to estimate future core performance and to compensate employees. Since management finds this measure to be useful, we believe that our investors benefit from seeing our results “through the eyes” of management in addition to seeing our GAAP results. This information facilitates our management’s internal comparisons to our historical operating results as well as to the operating results of our competitors. Our management recognizes that items such as amortization of intangibles can have a material impact on our cash flows and/or our net income. Our GAAP financial statements including our statement of cash flows portray those effects. Although we believe it is useful for investors to see core performance free of special items, investors should understand that the excluded items are actual expenses that may impact the cash available to us for other uses. To gain a complete picture of all effects on the company’s profit and loss from any and all events, management does (and investors should) rely upon the GAAP income statement. The non-GAAP numbers focus instead upon the core business of the company, which is only a subset, albeit a critical one, of the company’s performance. Readers are reminded that non-GAAP numbers are merely a supplement to, and not a replacement for, GAAP financial measures. They should be read in conjunction with the GAAP financial measures. It should be noted as well that our non-GAAP information may be different from the non-GAAP information provided by other companies. The preliminary non-GAAP net income and diluted EPS reconciliation is estimated based on our current information. Page 4

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Tejas Savant

+1 917-574-4018

tejas.savant@agilent.com

Media Contact:

Andréa Topper

408-709-0060

andrea.topper@agilent.com