Mass General Brigham spinout backed by Insight Partners aims to turn fragmented patient data into insights that support better care and advance clinical research

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Aevius--Aevius, the clinical intelligence company making medicine computable, today announced $22 million in funding led by Insight Partners. The financing will support continued model and product development, expansion of the company’s engineering, clinical and commercial teams, and commercial deployment.

Aevius develops AI models that learn from structured, unstructured, and specialty multimodal medical data. They turn the information healthcare, payer and life sciences organizations hold into intelligence their teams and AI tools can act on. Applications span healthcare delivery, operations and life sciences.

Aevius was founded by Rowland Pettit, Ming Yang (Max) Lu, Faisal Mahmood and Long Phi Le - part of the founding team behind Modella AI, which was acquired by AstraZeneca. The founders are now applying their experience building and commercializing medical AI to a broader opportunity: making the breadth of enterprise medical data useful in everyday decisions.

Healthcare has spent decades digitizing its records, yet much of the clinical meaning in those records remains difficult to use, scattered across systems, formats and vocabularies. Turning that information into something useful often requires extensive manual work, repeated for each new application. As organizations invest in AI, the gap between the data they hold and what they can do with it is becoming increasingly consequential.

“Our mission is to make medicine computable,” said Rowland Pettit, M.D., Ph.D., co-founder and chief executive officer of Aevius. “As a physician-scientist, I’ve worked across many types of clinical data, and there is far more knowledge in those records than we’re able to use today. We’re bringing general medical intelligence to that data, so organizations can build on a deeper understanding for their patients.”

Aevius’s models learn relationships across different forms of medical data and across a patient’s history. They create a refreshable multimodal patient representation - a computable picture of the patient’s clinical state and trajectory that can be updated as new information becomes available. Organizations can build multiple applications on the same patient representation, giving their teams and AI tools a reusable foundation for understanding and acting on clinical data. They can use it to forecast outcomes, find clinically similar patients, identify and stratify populations, and monitor change over time.

“Most AI agents today piece together their picture of a patient from text, one question at a time,” said Ming Yang (Max) Lu, Ph.D., co-founder and chief technology officer of Aevius. “We're building a native representation of each patient's multimodal, longitudinal history that powers prediction and analysis across an entire population. Researchers, care teams and AI agents can take on new questions without starting over, working from the whole patient rather than fragments of a record.”

“The value of medical AI will be measured by how well it promotes accuracy,” said Eric Topol, M.D., chair of Aevius’s Scientific Advisory Board. “Aevius is pursuing that goal with models grounded in the breadth and complexity of patients’ medical histories.”

Aevius is bringing this technology to health systems, payers and life sciences companies. For health systems, that means advancing clinical research, anticipating patient needs, and informing care delivery and resource planning. For payers, it means understanding patients’ needs over time and supporting earlier, more coordinated care. For life sciences companies, it means deepening understanding of disease and informing clinical development - using longitudinal patient histories to study disease progression and outcomes under treatment, identify candidate biomarkers, and find and characterize patients for clinical studies.

“Mass General Brigham develops AI with the ambition to improve healthcare far beyond our own hospitals,” said Chris Coburn, chief innovation officer at Mass General Brigham. “Aevius was spun out of MGB to bring together research developed here and a team with experience taking medical AI to market. We expect that organizations throughout care delivery and life sciences will soon benefit from this powerful technology.”

“As with other industries, AI in healthcare is only as valuable as the data that drives it, and clinical data is among the hardest to unlock,” said Dylan Morris, Managing Director at Insight Partners. “Aevius is a rare combination of talent and technology. We are thrilled to back these inspiring founders and their vision to make medicine computable, deliver clinical intelligence to the enterprise, and ultimately improve outcomes for patients.”

About Aevius

Aevius is a clinical intelligence company founded to make medicine computable. A Mass General Brigham spinout backed by Insight Partners, Aevius develops AI models that learn from structured, unstructured, and specialty multimodal medical data to make it actionable for healthcare, payer and life sciences organizations. For more information, visit www.aevius.ai.

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a global AI and software investor partnering with high-growth technology, software, and Internet startup and ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. As of June 30, 2026, the firm has over $90B in regulatory assets under management. Insight Partners has invested in more than 900 companies worldwide and has seen over 55 portfolio companies achieve an IPO. Headquartered in New York City, Insight has a global presence with leadership in London, Tel Aviv, and the Bay Area. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with tailored, hands-on software expertise along their growth journey, from their first investment to IPO. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners.com or follow us on X @insightpartners.

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