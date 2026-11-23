FDA granted AV078 Orphan Drug and Rare Pediatric Disease Designations for tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC)

BERKELEY, Calif., Nov. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aeovian Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing highly selective small molecule therapeutics that restore cellular metabolic quality control, today announced that the first patients have been dosed and multiple sites activated in RESTOR-1 (Treating Refractory Epilepsy with Selective mTORC1 Inhibitor), a global, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 trial of AV078 in patients with refractory epilepsy associated with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC).

The company also announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted both Orphan Drug and Rare Pediatric Disease Designations to AV078 for the treatment of TSC. FDA grants Orphan Drug Designation to drugs intended to treat rare diseases affecting fewer than 200,000 people in the U.S. and provides for up to seven years of U.S. market exclusivity. In addition, FDA granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation which recognizes serious or life-threatening diseases that mainly affect people from birth to 18 years, meaning that upon approval of AV078 for TSC, Aeovian may be eligible for a priority review voucher.

"Dosing the first patients in RESTOR-1 is an important milestone for Aeovian, and we are extremely grateful for the support from patients, their families, caregivers, investigators and their study teams, as well as patient advocacy groups such as the TSC Alliance and the Tuberous Sclerosis Association (TSA)." said Allison J. Hulme, Ph.D., President & CEO, Aeovian Pharmaceuticals. "In addition, the FDA's Orphan Drug and Rare Pediatric Disease Designations recognize the significant unmet need within TSC. AV078 has the potential to provide a well-tolerated and highly efficacious treatment option."

"The start of the RESTOR-1 trial is exciting news for individuals and families affected by tuberous sclerosis complex," said Kari Luther Rosbeck, President & CEO of the TSC Alliance®. "Refractory epilepsy remains one of the most challenging aspects of TSC, and our community urgently needs new treatment options. We are grateful for our longstanding partnership with Aeovian, which began with research co-funded and conducted in our TSC Preclinical Consortium, and we commend the company for advancing a precision therapy into Phase 2 on behalf of those living with TSC."

TSC is a rare genetic disorder driven by hyperactive mTORC1 signaling. It affects an estimated one million people worldwide with an incidence of roughly 1 in 6,000 births. Epilepsy is one of its most common and challenging manifestations and current treatments often fail to address the underlying mTORC1-driven biology. AV078, a first-in-class CNS-penetrant selective mTORC1 inhibitor, was designed specifically to target that biology.

"Many patients with TSC continue to have frequent seizures despite trying several anti-seizure medicines. The impact on their lives, and on the lives of their families, can be profound and far reaching. As a clinician and researcher, it is encouraging to see a targeted treatment for TSC-related epilepsy advance into Phase 2 development. I am particularly pleased that patients living with TSC in the U.K. will have the opportunity to participate in this important trial" said Dr. Sam Amin, U.K. Chief Investigator for the RESTOR-1 trial.

"Aeovian has worked closely with the TSA and the wider TSC community in the U.K. to shape RESTOR-1," said Dr. Chris Kingswood, President of the TSA Board of Trustees in the United Kingdom. "That collaboration has helped ensure the study is appropriately designed for patients and their families living with TSC. Aeovian listened to the community this trial is meant to serve, and we are pleased to see the first patients now starting the study treatment."

About the RESTOR-1 Trial

RESTOR-1 is a global, Phase 2, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-group trial evaluating the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of AV078 in participants aged 12 years and older with TSC-related refractory epilepsy, defined as seizures not adequately controlled despite two or more anti-seizure medication regimens. Approximately 42 participants will be randomized to receive oral, once-daily AV078 or matching placebo for 12 weeks, in addition to their existing stable anti-seizure medications. For more information, visit ClinicalTrials.gov (NCT07680322).

About Aeovian Pharmaceuticals

Aeovian Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing targeted and highly selective small molecules that restore cellular metabolic quality control by inhibiting mTORC1 or CD38. The company's lead candidate, AV078, is a first-in-class CNS-penetrant selective mTORC1 inhibitor in Phase 2 development for refractory epilepsy associated with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC), a rare genetic disorder driven by hyperactive mTORC1 signaling. Aeovian is developing a pipeline of highly selective inhibitors with the potential to address multiple rare and age-related diseases. For more information, visit www.aeovian.com.

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SOURCE Aeovian Pharmaceuticals