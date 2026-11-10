ACP and OpenEvidence collaborate to enhance physician access to trusted clinical guidance

Licensing agreement will integrate ACP content into OpenEvidence's clinical decision support platform

MIAMI and PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American College of Physicians (ACP), the largest medical specialty organization in the US, and OpenEvidence, the most popular AI for doctors in the United States, announce a collaboration to bring trusted, evidence-based clinical content to physicians at the point of care. OpenEvidence will license ACP's evidence-based clinical guidance and published content from its peer-reviewed clinical journal, Annals of Internal Medicine, one of the world's most widely cited and influential medical journals.

With 163,000 members, ACP represents a diverse, global community of internal medicine specialists and subspecialists united by a commitment to excellence, and the organization develops clinical guidelines, guidance statements, practice points, and best practice advice based on the best available evidence to help clinicians deliver the best health care possible. Annals of Internal Medicine peer-reviewed published content includes a wide variety of original research, review articles, clinical guidelines, and commentary relevant to clinical practice, health care delivery, public health, health care policy, medical education, ethics, and research methodology.

With ACP's content integrated into the OpenEvidence platform, physicians can access trusted clinical recommendations and peer-reviewed published content that are rooted in the latest scientific evidence. This supports more informed clinical decision-making, enhances confidence at the point of care, and helps physicians deliver excellent, patient-centered care.

"The American College of Physicians is dedicated to helping internal medicine physicians deliver the highest quality care possible and equipping them with resources and tools that support more efficient and effective clinical practice," said Jan K. Carney, MD, MPH, MACP, FRCP, president of ACP. "Having access to trusted, evidence-based clinical guidance from ACP and peer-reviewed content from Annals of Internal Medicine where and when they need it can help physicians make more informed clinical decisions in real time and devote more time and attention to patient care."

"The term 'evidence-based medicine' first appeared in print in an ACP journal in 1991, and ACP has spent the decades since turning that idea into guidance internists can act on," said Travis Zack, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer of OpenEvidence. "Today, internal medicine is the largest specialty on OpenEvidence, and the questions reflect the breadth of the job: in a single clinic session, an internist might move from a heart failure regimen to a thyroid nodule to a drug interaction in a patient taking ten medications. Bringing ACP's guidance and Annals of Internal Medicine into OpenEvidence means more of those answers draw on the evidence internists already trust, with the citation right there to check."

About the American College of Physicians



The American College of Physicians is the largest medical specialty organization in the United States with members in more than 172 countries worldwide. ACP membership includes 152,000 internal medicine physicians, related subspecialists, and medical students. Internal medicine physicians are specialists who apply scientific knowledge and clinical expertise to the diagnosis, treatment, and compassionate care of adults across the spectrum from health to complex illness. Follow ACP on X, Facebook, Instagram, Threads, and LinkedIn, and subscribe to our RSS feed.

About OpenEvidence



OpenEvidence is the most popular AI for doctors in the United States. According to independent studies, more American physicians use OpenEvidence than all other AI platforms combined. OpenEvidence is trusted by millions of verified U.S. healthcare professionals making high-stakes clinical decisions at the point of care, with evidence that is sourced, cited, and grounded in peer-reviewed medical literature. Founded with the mission to organize and expand the world's collective medical knowledge, OpenEvidence is now used daily, on average, by the majority of physicians in the United States. OpenEvidence is free for all verified U.S. clinicians. Learn more at openevidence.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acp-and-openevidence-collaborate-to-enhance-physician-access-to-trusted-clinical-guidance-302929717.html

SOURCE American College of Physicians