− New analyses show a consistent efficacy signal with once-daily 60 mg remlifanserin across multiple measures of psychosis, with larger estimated treatment effects with increasing baseline psychosis severity

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD) today presented additional data from the Phase 2 RADIANT trial evaluating remlifanserin for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Alzheimer’s disease psychosis (ADP) during an oral presentation at the 2026 Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease (CTAD) conference in Boston. Building on previously announced topline results, new analyses provided further evidence of a consistent efficacy signal with once-daily 60 mg remlifanserin across multiple measures of psychosis and new insights into treatment effect by baseline psychosis severity.

As previously reported, once-daily 60 mg remlifanserin narrowly missed the primary endpoint, with a −2.2-point improvement versus placebo on SAPS-H+D at Week 6 (p=0.0603), and achieved nominal significance on the key secondary endpoint, CGI-S-ADP (p=0.0077). The 30 mg dose showed minimal efficacy versus placebo, supporting a dose-response relationship.

New analyses presented at CTAD showed a consistent treatment effect with once-daily 60 mg remlifanserin across multiple measures of psychosis and timepoints:

On the CGI-I-ADP, 60 mg was favored over placebo at Weeks 2, 4, and 6 (nominal p=0.0232, p=0.0082, and p=0.0208, respectively). At Week 6, 44.0% of patients receiving the 60 mg dose were improved or very much improved (CGI-I-ADP score of 1 or 2), compared with 31.8% receiving placebo.

On the Neuropsychiatric Inventory/Neuropsychiatric Inventory Nursing Home (NPI/NPI-NH) psychosis score, 60 mg separated from placebo at Week 4 (nominal p=0.0084) and Week 6, where the LS mean change was −7.3 for the 60 mg dose versus −5.9 for placebo (nominal p=0.0385; effect size 0.29).

On CGI-S-ADP, 60 mg separated from placebo at Week 4 (nominal p=0.0107) as well as Week 6.

Additionally, the estimated treatment effect on SAPS-H+D Total Score increased across progressively higher baseline psychosis severity thresholds.

“These new analyses strengthen the evidence of a consistent efficacy signal with once-daily 60 mg remlifanserin across multiple measures of psychosis and timepoints,” said Sanjeev Pathak, M.D., Senior Vice President, Head of Clinical Development. “The observed dose-response pattern, together with new insights into the relationship between baseline psychosis severity and estimated treatment effect, further reinforces our confidence in the activity of remlifanserin as we continue Phase 3 development.”

At the 60 mg dose, the observed safety and tolerability profiles of remlifanserin were consistent with previously reported topline findings. Rates of treatment-emergent adverse events (36.8% vs. 41.7%), drug-related adverse events (5.6% vs. 7.8%), serious adverse events (1.6% vs. 2.6%) and discontinuations due to adverse events (2.4% vs. 2.6%) were similar to or lower than those in the placebo group. There were no deaths in either remlifanserin arm. In the study, there was no negative impact on motor symptoms (Extrapyramidal Symptom Rating Scale – Abbreviated (ESRS-A)) or cognition (Mini-Mental State Examination (MMSE)) versus placebo, and no patient assessed had a QTcF above 480 msec or an increase of more than 60 msec.

Based on the Phase 2 findings, Acadia continues to advance the Phase 3 portion of the RADIANT clinical program, evaluating remlifanserin for ADP.

Additionally, remlifanserin is currently being investigated in an additional Phase 2 study to evaluate its efficacy, safety, and tolerability for the treatment of Lewy body dementia psychosis.

About RADIANT

RADIANT is a global, multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, operationally seamless Phase 2 and 3 clinical trial program evaluating remlifanserin for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Alzheimer’s disease psychosis (ADP). The Phase 2 portion of the program was designed to evaluate the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of remlifanserin at 60 mg and 30 mg once-daily doses compared with placebo. Patients who complete any of the RADIANT studies have the option of participating in a long-term open-label extension (OLE) study.

About Alzheimer’s Disease Psychosis

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, more than 7 million people aged 65 years and older in the United States are living with Alzheimer’s disease (AD).1,2 Approximately 30% of patients with AD experience psychosis, commonly consisting of hallucinations and delusions.3,4 These symptoms may be frequent and may recur over time.5 A hallucination is defined as a perception-like experience that occurs without an external stimulus and is sensory (seen, heard, felt, tasted, sensed, smelled) in nature. A delusion is defined as a false, fixed belief despite evidence to the contrary.6 Psychosis in patients with dementia is associated with outcomes such as increased likelihood of nursing home placement, more severe dementia, and increased risk of morbidity and mortality.7,8 There is no FDA-approved drug for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease psychosis.

About Remlifanserin

Remlifanserin is a novel, highly selective 5HT2A receptor inverse agonist being developed to treat Alzheimer’s disease psychosis and Lewy body dementia psychosis.

About Acadia Pharmaceuticals

Acadia is committed to turning scientific promise into meaningful innovation that makes the difference for underserved neurological and rare disease communities around the world. Our commercial portfolio includes the first and only FDA-approved treatments for Parkinson’s disease psychosis and Rett syndrome. We are developing the next wave of therapeutic advancements with a robust and diverse pipeline that includes mid- to late-stage programs in Alzheimer’s disease psychosis and Lewy body dementia psychosis, along with earlier-stage programs that address other underserved patient needs. At Acadia, we’re here to be their difference. For more information, visit us at acadia.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact and can be identified by terms such as “intends,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “potential” and similar expressions (including the negative thereof). Forward-looking statements contained in this press release, include, but are not limited to, statements about: (i) our clinical development plans to continue the Phase 3 portion of the program related to remlifanserin in ADP and the Phase 2 study of remlifanserin in Lewy body dementia psychosis; (ii) the potential efficacy or benefit of remlifanserin for patients with ADP at the 60 mg dose; (iii) the potential for improved treatment effects in patients with higher baseline severity thresholds and the potential implications of the observed dose-response pattern for future clinical results; and, (iv) the safety and tolerability profiles of remlifanserin, and the potential benefits that remlifanserin could provide to patients suffering with psychosis associated with Alzheimer’s disease or Lewy body dementia. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by our forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors include, but are not limited to: risks associated with the discovery, development and regulation of pharmaceutical products in general; risks that our future clinical trials may not support approval of our product candidates, including remlifanserin; risks that future clinical trial results may not be consistent with interim, initial, preliminary or topline results or results from prior preclinical studies or clinical trials; our dependency on the continued successful commercialization of Nuplazid (pimavanserin) and Daybue (trofinetide) and our ability to maintain or increase sales of Nuplazid and Daybue; our ability to generate or obtain the necessary capital to fund our clinical development plans; the timing and results of our clinical trials; our ability to maintain, protect and enhance our intellectual property; and our ability to continue to stay in compliance with applicable laws and regulations. Given the risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. For a discussion of these and other risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ, please refer to our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2026 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 5, 2026, as well as our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update them after this date, except as required by law.

References:

1 Alzheimer’s Association. 2025 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures. Alzheimer’s Dement 2025;21(4).

2 Rajan KB et al. Population estimate of people with clinical Alzheimer’s disease and mild cognitive impairment in the United States (2020-2060). Alzheimer’s and Dementia. 2021: 1-10.

3 Cummings J et al. Criteria for Psychosis in Major and Mild Neurocognitive Disorders: International Psychogeriatric Associations (IPA) Consensus Clinical and Research Definition. Am J of Geriatric Psychiatry. 2020; 28(12): 1256-1269.

4 Pessoa RMP, Maximiano-Barreto MA, Lambert L, Leite ÉDM, Chagas MHN. The frequency of psychotic symptoms in types of dementia: a systematic review. Dement Neuropsychol. 2023;17.

5 Ballard C et al. A prospective study of psychotic symptoms in dementia sufferers: psychosis in dementia. Int Psychogeriatr. 1997; 9(1): 57-64.

6 Rao, V., & Lyketsos, C. G. Delusions in Alzheimer’s Disease: A Review. J. Neuropsychiatry Clin. Neurosci. 1998;10(4), 373–382.

7 Scarmeas N et al. Delusions and hallucinations are associated with worse outcome in Alzheimer Disease. Arch Neurol. 2005; 62(10): 1601-1608.

8 Peters ME et al. Neuropsychiatric symptoms as predictors of progression to severe Alzheimer’s dementia and death: the Cache County Dementia Progression study. Am J Psychiatry. 2015; 172(5): 460-465.

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