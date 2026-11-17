SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD), today announced that it has entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with KYORIN Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (TSE: 4569), for the commercialization of DAYBUE® STIX (trofinetide) powder for oral solution in Japan for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

Under the terms of the agreement, KYORIN will be responsible for leading the commercialization of DAYBUE STIX in Japan and the related regulatory activities on behalf of Acadia. Acadia will receive an upfront payment of $30 million and is eligible to receive future regulatory and sales milestone payments as well as a share of net sales of DAYBUE STIX in Japan.

Acadia recently completed a Phase 3 study of trofinetide in Japan, with results consistent with the pivotal LAVENDER™ Phase 3 study.

“KYORIN’s commercial expertise and established presence in Japan make them an ideal partner to bring DAYBUE to patients and families living with Rett syndrome,” said Catherine Owen Adams, Chief Executive Officer of Acadia. “Building on our recent launch in Europe, this agreement is an important step in our commitment to expanding access to DAYBUE for patients around the world.”

About DAYBUE® (trofinetide)

Trofinetide is a synthetic version of a naturally occurring molecule known as the tripeptide glycine-proline-glutamate (GPE). The mechanism by which trofinetide exerts therapeutic effects in patients with Rett syndrome is unknown. Trofinetide was approved for the treatment of Rett syndrome in adults and pediatric patients 2 years of age and older by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in March 2023 under the trade name DAYBUE or DAYBUE STIX. Trofinetide is approved for use under the name DAYBUE® and DAYBUE® STIX in the United States and under the name DAYBUE® in Canada and DAYBU® in the European Union.

About Acadia Pharmaceuticals

Acadia is committed to turning scientific promise into meaningful innovation that makes the difference for underserved neurological and rare disease communities around the world. Our commercial portfolio includes the first and only FDA-approved treatments for Parkinson’s disease psychosis and Rett syndrome. We are developing the next wave of therapeutic advancements with a robust and diverse pipeline that includes mid- to late-stage programs in Alzheimer’s disease psychosis and Lewy body dementia psychosis, along with earlier-stage programs that address other underserved patient needs. At Acadia, we’re here to be their difference. For more information, visit us at acadia.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact and can be identified by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “potential,” “guidance,” “continue” and similar expressions (including the negative thereof) intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release, include, but are not limited to, statements about: (i) the prospects for regulatory approval of trofinetide for the treatment of Rett syndrome in Japan; (ii) the efficacy and safety of trofinetide in Rett syndrome patients in Japan; and (iii) the success of any efforts to commercialize trofinetide in Japan. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by our forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to: our dependency on the continued successful commercialization of our products and our ability to maintain or increase sales of our products; the success of our plans to continue commercial growth; the costs of our commercialization plans and development programs, and the financial impact or revenues from any commercialization we undertake; our ability to obtain necessary regulatory approvals for our product candidates and, if and when approved, market acceptance of our products; the risks associated with clinical trials and their outcomes, including risks of unsuccessful enrollment and negative or inconsistent results; our dependence on third-party collaborators, clinical research organizations, manufacturers, suppliers and distributors; the impact of competitive products and therapies; our ability to generate or obtain the necessary capital to fund our operations; our ability to grow, equip and train our specialized sales forces; our ability to manage the growth and complexity of our organization; our ability to maintain, protect and enhance our intellectual property; and our ability to continue to stay in compliance with applicable laws and regulations. Given the risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. For a discussion of these and other risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ, please refer to our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2026, filed on November 5, 2026, as well as our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update them after this date, except as required by law.

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