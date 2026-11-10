Abeona Therapeutics® Announces Participation in Upcoming November 2026 Investor Conferences

CLEVELAND, Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: ABEO) today announced that members of its management team will participate in upcoming investor conferences in November 2026:

Stifel 2026 Healthcare Conference: Fireside chat on Wednesday November 11, 2026, at 8:40 AM Eastern Time (ET) and investor meetings.



Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference: Presentation on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, at 10:30 AM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) and investor meetings.



Live webcasts of the fireside chat and Company presentation can be accessed on the Investors section of the Abeona website under “Events” at https://investors.abeonatherapeutics.com/events, where replays of available events will also be accessible for a limited time.

About Abeona Therapeutics



Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company building a portfolio of therapies for rare and serious diseases with multiple opportunities for value creation. The Company’s portfolio includes ZEVASKYN® (prademagene zamikeracel), the first and only autologous cell-based gene therapy for the treatment of wounds in adults and pediatric patients with recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; ABO-801, a Phase 3-ready product candidate for eosinophilic esophagitis; and ABO-701 (PSMA-SIR-T™), an investigational engineered T-cell therapy targeting PSMA. For more information, visit www.abeonatherapeutics.com.

ZEVASKYN®, Abeona Assist®, Abeona Therapeutics®, and their related logos are trademarks of Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

CONTACT: Contacts: Investor and Media: Greg Gin VP, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications Abeona Therapeutics ir@abeonatherapeutics.com Investor: Lee M. Stern Meru Advisors lstern@meruadvisors.com