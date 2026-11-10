SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Abeona Therapeutics® Announces Participation in Upcoming November 2026 Investor Conferences

November 10, 2026 | 
1 min read

CLEVELAND, Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: ABEO) today announced that members of its management team will participate in upcoming investor conferences in November 2026:

  • Stifel 2026 Healthcare Conference: Fireside chat on Wednesday November 11, 2026, at 8:40 AM Eastern Time (ET) and investor meetings.
  • Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference: Presentation on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, at 10:30 AM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) and investor meetings.

Live webcasts of the fireside chat and Company presentation can be accessed on the Investors section of the Abeona website under “Events” at https://investors.abeonatherapeutics.com/events, where replays of available events will also be accessible for a limited time.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company building a portfolio of therapies for rare and serious diseases with multiple opportunities for value creation. The Company’s portfolio includes ZEVASKYN® (prademagene zamikeracel), the first and only autologous cell-based gene therapy for the treatment of wounds in adults and pediatric patients with recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; ABO-801, a Phase 3-ready product candidate for eosinophilic esophagitis; and ABO-701 (PSMA-SIR-T™), an investigational engineered T-cell therapy targeting PSMA. For more information, visit www.abeonatherapeutics.com.

ZEVASKYN®, Abeona Assist®, Abeona Therapeutics®, and their related logos are trademarks of Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

CONTACT: Contacts:

Investor and Media:
Greg Gin
VP, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Abeona Therapeutics
ir@abeonatherapeutics.com

Investor:
Lee M. Stern
Meru Advisors
lstern@meruadvisors.com

Ohio Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
businessman who successfully reached his goal through a shortcut
Earnings
Moderna enjoys stable vaccine sales thanks to global COVID uptake
November 6, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Boston harbor and cityscape skyline view
Job Trends
U.S. bioscience jobs up 7% from 2021 to 2025: Report
November 2, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Podcast
Data leak kickstarts ESMO, BMS reports autoimmune CAR T death, pharma M&A outpaces 2025
October 28, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Jef Akst
Man jumping, running, and winner holding trophy. Competition, challenge, risk and reward concept. Vector illustration.
Pancreatic cancer
EMSO 2026: Incyte a ‘firm contender’ in G12D pancreatic cancer race as early candidate shines
October 27, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Michael Gibney