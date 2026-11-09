2026 Incyte Ingenuity Awards in GVHD™ Awarded to University of Maryland School of Medicine and H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center & Research Institute

University of Maryland School of Medicine will develop an AI-enabled screening platform to support earlier identification and referral of patients with ocular GVHD.

H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center & Research Institute plans to advance understanding of the unique challenges and support needs of caregivers for people living with chronic GVHD.

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Incyte is proud to announce that the University of Maryland School of Medicine and H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center & Research Institute have been selected as the recipients of the 2026 Incyte Ingenuity Awards in GVHD™. This annual award program recognizes and supports innovative projects that address the specific needs of individuals impacted by graft-versus-host disease (GVHD), including patients, caregivers and healthcare providers.

“It is our honor to recognize the University of Maryland School of Medicine and H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center & Research Institute as recipients of the 2026 Incyte Ingenuity Awards in GVHD,” said Mohamed Issa, Executive Vice President and Head of U.S. Commercial, Incyte. “Their innovative projects address critical needs within the GVHD community, from enabling earlier identification and referral of patients with ocular GVHD to deepening our understanding of the unique challenges faced by caregivers. GVHD can profoundly impact both patients and those who care for them, and these community-driven initiatives have the potential to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those affected.”

The University of Maryland School of Medicine designed its project, Ocular Surface Imaging Guidance and Health Triage (OSIGHT), to improve the early identification of ocular GVHD by developing and evaluating an AI-enabled screening platform for use in transplant clinics. The tool will identify patients at risk and facilitate timely referrals to ophthalmology specialists. By integrating ocular imaging, clinical measurements and patient-reported symptoms, the project seeks to support earlier detection, improve care coordination and preserve vision and quality of life for people living with GVHD.

The H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center & Research Institute's project, Understanding the Needs of Caregivers Caring for Those with Chronic GVHD, recognizes the important role caregivers play in GVHD care. The initiative seeks to address the lack of research and support resources available to caregivers, an often-overlooked population within the GVHD community. Through in-depth interviews, the initiative will identify GVHD caregivers' unique challenges, stressors and support needs. Insights from the study will be disseminated broadly and help inform the development of future caregiver-focused support programs tailored to improve the well-being of those caring for someone with GVHD.

Applications for the 2026 Incyte Ingenuity Awards in GVHD were evaluated by an independent judging panel consisting of GVHD community experts and advocates, including:

Hugo Fernandez, MD, Chair and Medical Director, Moffitt Malignant Hematology & Cellular Therapy at Memorial Healthcare System, Professor of Oncology, University of South Florida Morsani College of Medicine

Christina Ferraro, CNP, Outpatient Advanced Practice Provider Manager, Director of Survivorship, Transplantation and Cellular Therapy and Apheresis, Cleveland Clinic Cancer Institute

Kathleen D. Lyons, ScD, OTR/L, Occupational Therapist, Professor of Occupational Therapy, Mass General Brigham University of Health Professions, Director, Cancer Rehabilitation (CaRe) Lab, MGH Institute

Lynne Spina, Director of Development and Marketing, BMT InfoNet

To maintain the integrity of the judging process, any judge affiliated with an applying organization was precluded from the review of that organization’s application.

Read more about these winning initiatives and the Incyte Ingenuity Awards in GVHD at https://www.incyteingenuityawards.com/gvhd/.

About GVHD

Graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) is a condition that can occur after an allogeneic stem cell transplant (the transfer of stem cells from a donor) in which the donated cells initiate an immune response and attack the transplant recipient’s organs, leading to significant morbidity and mortality. There are two major forms of GVHD: acute, which generally occurs within 100 days of transplant, and chronic, which generally occurs after 100 days of transplant. Both forms can affect multiple organ systems, including the skin, gastrointestinal (digestive) tract and liver.1

About Incyte®

Incyte is redefining what’s possible in biopharmaceutical innovation. Through deep scientific expertise and a relentless focus on patients, we have built an established portfolio of first-in-class medicines and an extensive portfolio of next-generation medicines across our key franchises: Hematology, Oncology and Inflammation and Autoimmunity.

To learn more, visit Incyte.com and Investor.Incyte.com. Follow us on social media: LinkedIn, X and Instagram.

_________________________ 1 National Library of Medicine. The European Blood and Marrow Transplantation Textbook for Nurses: Under the Auspices of EBMT. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK543657/. Accessed May 2026.

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