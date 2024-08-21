SUBSCRIBE
New IRA Drug Prices, Lots of Layoffs, Moderna’s Vaccine Opportunity

August 21, 2024 | 
1 min read | 
Heather McKenzie, Greg Slabodkin, Jef Akst

Last week, the Biden administration revealed the first drug prices negotiated under the Inflation Reduction Act; Lykos, Grail and others make substantial staffing cuts, and Pfizer/BioNTech see mixed results for their COVID/flu vaccine.

With the Democratic National Convention underway, the Biden administration’s announcing the first 10 drug prices negotiated under the Inflation Reduction Act seems likely to be a political move. But it’s still unclear how much the government is really saving—and what sorts of discounts patients will see.

Separately, the biopharma industry saw a flood of layoffs. Lykos Therapeutics slashed around 75% of its staff following the FDA’s rejection of its MDMA-assisted therapy for PTSD. Meanwhile, diagnostic company Grail parted with about a quarter of its workforce, and German biotech Evotec could cut 400 roles globally.

And as vaccine makers fall off the COVID-19 cliff, some are turning to combination COVID-flu vaccines, with Pfizer and BioNTech last week announcing mixed data following Moderna’s positive results earlier this summer.


Podcasts Psychedelics Vaccines IRA Government
Heather McKenzie
Heather McKenzie is a senior editor at BioSpace.
Greg Slabodkin
Greg Slabodkin is the News Editor at BioSpace.
Jef Akst
Jef Akst is managing editor of BioSpace.
