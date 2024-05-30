SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Greg Slabodkin

Greg Slabodkin

News Editor

Greg is a seasoned editor/writer who has covered the healthcare, life sciences and medical device industries for several tech trade publications. He is the recipient of a Post-Newsweek Business Information Editorial Excellence Award for his news reporting and a Gold Award for Best Case Study from the American Society of Healthcare Publication Editors. In addition, Greg is a Healthcare Fellow from the Society for Advancing Business Editing and Writing. He is an avid Buffalo Bills football fan, likes to kayak and plays guitar. You can reach him at  greg.slabodkin@biospace.com.

Podcast
BioMarin Fails to Reassure Investors, Terns Moves Forward in Obesity, ESMO Excitement
BioMarin’s new business strategy leaves investors with questions; Lykos CEO steps down; Terns releases compelling data on oral weight loss candidate; and more.
September 11, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Neuron colorful watercolor vector illustration
Editorial
Roche and Sanofi MS Trials Show Potential, Challenges of Oral BTK Inhibitors
Roche’s fenebrutinib this week scored a mid-stage win in relapsing multiple sclerosis, while Sanofi’s tolebrutinib met the primary endpoint in a Phase III trial for progressive MS but flopped in two late-stage relapsing MS studies.
September 6, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
U.S. Capitol surrounded by money and pill bottles/Taylor Tieden for BioSpace
Editorial
With Lilly’s Zepbound Price Cut and Novo’s Impending Senate Hearing, Wegovy Is in the Hot Seat
Eli Lilly this week announced plans to sell single-dose vials of its weight loss drug Zepbound directly to consumers. Novo Nordisk could adopt a similar strategy for Wegovy as its CEO is set to testify Sept. 24 before the Senate health committee.
August 30, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Stack of documents. Pile of waste documents earmarked for Recycling.
Patents
Patent Thickets in Federal Government’s Crosshairs as Election 2024 Looms
Congress, the Federal Trade Commission and the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office are all targeting Big Pharma’s practice of filing multiple, overlapping patents that stifle generic and biosimilar competition.
August 28, 2024
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Podcast
A Tough Ending, New Beginnings and China-U.S. Biopharma Relations
Well-financed startup Tome is winding down operations just as two new companies, Borealis Biosciences and GondolaBio, are launching. Meanwhile, in the midst of already tense relations with China, House lawmakers raise the alarm about U.S. companies working with the country’s military on trials.
August 28, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Patriotic Project 2025 backdrop with American flag and colorful typography. Presidential election concept background
Editorial
Would Trump Repeal the Inflation Reduction Act if Elected?
Project 2025, a blueprint for a potential second Trump term that highlights the IRA as a potential target, took a starring role in this week’s Democratic National Convention.
August 23, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Podcast
New IRA Drug Prices, Lots of Layoffs, Moderna’s Vaccine Opportunity
Last week, the Biden administration revealed the first drug prices negotiated under the Inflation Reduction Act; Lykos, Grail and others make substantial staffing cuts, and Pfizer/BioNTech see mixed results for their COVID/flu vaccine.
August 21, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris greet guests at the White House celebration of Fourth of July.
Editorial
Medicare Negotiated Drug Prices Are Hollow Victory for Biden, Harris
For the Biden-Harris administration to compare the newly announced negotiated Medicare prices to the list prices for these drugs is, at best, not very meaningful. At worst, it’s disingenuous.
August 16, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
U.S. Capitol surrounded by money and pill bottles/Taylor Tieden for BioSpace
Policy
IRA-Negotiated Drug Prices as Expected but Savings Not as Great as CMS Says
The Biden administration on Thursday touted discounts of up to 79%, but many of these first 10 drugs are already sold well below list price.
August 15, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Podcast
Lykos Rejection, Pfizer’s RSV Win, Lilly Vs. Novo and More
Lykos Therapeutics will ask the FDA to reconsider its rejection of the company’s MDMA-assisted PTSD therapy, Pfizer scores positive Phase III results for its RSV vaccine, a roundup of Q2 earnings season and more.
August 14, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly buildings
Editorial
Watch Out Novo, Lilly Is Closing the Gap in the Weight-Loss Drug Race
This week, Q2 earnings from Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly revealed that the competition between the pharma giants’ weight-loss drugs Wegovy and Zepbound is getting closer.
August 9, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Podcast
Pharma Campaign Contributions, Vaccine Hiccups and Lykos’ Moment of Truth
With U.S. election season now in full swing, BioSpace looks at pharmaceutical-associated campaign contributions. Plus, Q2 earnings, Adaptimmune’s big approval, an anticipated FDA decision on an MDMA-assisted treatment and more.
August 7, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
A hand cutting a slice of DNA
CRISPR
Small Enzymes, Giant Leaps: CRISPR’s Next-Generation Approach to Genetic Diseases
Ultracompact CRISPR systems, which are in some cases one-third the size of Cas9, are being designed to be more specific and enable in vivo gene editing in difficult to reach tissues.
August 5, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Syringe resting on top of a vaccine vial, with more vaccine bottles in the background
Vaccines
RSV Vaccine Makers Hit Hard by New CDC Guidelines
GSK, Moderna and Pfizer are all looking at potential respiratory syncytial virus vaccine sales slumps thanks to recently updated CDC guidelines regarding the use of RSV shots in seniors.
August 2, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Podcasts
Q2 Earnings Bonanza, M&A Accelerates and Alzheimer’s Data
Second-quarter earnings season continues with Big Pharma beating Wall Street expectations, the author of an encrypted email sent to BioSpace has a proposal for Moderna and Merck, Roche and Viking seek quicker entry to the obesity market, and AAIC is in full swing.
July 31, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Load More