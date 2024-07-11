SUBSCRIBE
Donkey and elephant with money
Policy
As Election Nears, Pharma Hedges Campaign Contribution Bets
Lobbying groups and individuals connected with the industry are supporting candidates from both parties, with a particular focus on the future of the 340B discount program and pharmacy benefit managers.
August 7, 2024
4 min read
Tyler Patchen
Novo Nordisk's corporate headquarters in Denmark
IRA
Novo Loses IRA Case as NJ Judge Asserts Price Negotiations Are Voluntary
Reiterating his ruling in a prior Inflation Reduction Act case, New Jersey District Court Judge Zahid Quraishi ruled that Novo Nordisk’s participation in the Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Program is of its own free will.
August 1, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Medicine seamless border. A bottle of vitamins, ointment, liquid for injection. Watercolor illustration. Isolated on a white background. For design of pharmacy products, educational medical materials.
Drug pricing
Big Pharma Appears to Be Unfazed by IRA Drug Price Negotiations
Despite their initial kicking and screaming, drugmakers seem confident the Inflation Reduction Act’s Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Program will not greatly impact their bottom lines.
July 26, 2024
2 min read
Greg Slabodkin
Johnson & Johnson's business center in Switzerland
Earnings
Touting Shockwave’s Billion-Dollar Potential, J&J Lifts 2024 Guidance
Fresh off its $13-billion acquisition of medical devices developer Shockwave Medical, Johnson & Johnson is expecting greater business growth in the future.
July 18, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Facade of AstraZeneca's office in Shanghai, China
IRA
AstraZeneca Appeals IRA Loss, Reiterates Constitutional Challenge to Drug Price Negotiations
AstraZeneca joins Johnson & Johnson and Bristol Myers Squibb in appealing a previous legal loss for its challenge to the government’s drug price-setting program.
July 17, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
External view of Boehringer Ingelheim's headquarters in Silicon Valley
Legal
Boehringer Ingelheim Loses Legal Challenge to IRA in Connecticut Federal Court Ruling
A federal judge ruled last week that the U.S. government can use its economic standing as a bulk purchaser to negotiate for better deals, handing Boehringer Ingelheim a loss in its legal challenge to the Inflation Reduction Act.
July 8, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Collage of Capital building, money, and gavel
Drug Delivery
BMS, J&J Losses Not the End of IRA Legal Battle
With appeals and additional cases still pending, it remains to be seen if any of the arguments being brought by biopharma companies against the U.S. government will hold up in court.
May 7, 2024
5 min read
Roxanne Nelson
FDA
The IRA, BMS’ Big Cuts, First WHIM Approval
J&J and BMS’ challenges to Medicare drug price negotiations shut down in federal court less than a week after BMS announced it was laying off more than 2,000 employees.
May 1, 2024
1 min read
Pictured: Collage of the U.S. Capitol, pills, money and justice statue
Policy
Drug Companies, VCs Rethink R&D Strategies as IRA Stands Strong in Court
This week’s legal losses by J&J and BMS reinforce the notion that Medicare drug price negotiation is here to stay, and investors continue to favor biologics over small molecules.
April 30, 2024
6 min read
Neil Versel
Pictured: Collage of pills in a basket, money, and arrows
Policy
Opinion: High Drug Prices Don’t Translate into More New Medications
Pharma CEOs claim lifesaving drugs wouldn’t be possible without high prices — an assertion that doesn’t stand up to scrutiny.
April 29, 2024
4 min read
Tahir Amin
Pictured: Gavel hitting pill bottles with abstract money background
Drug Delivery
The IRA Is Already Curtailing Small Molecule Drug Development. Here’s How to Reverse That.
Many promising small molecules have lost significant investment appeal as a result of lopsided incentives favoring biologics in 2022’s Inflation Reduction Act.
April 9, 2024
4 min read
John Stanford
Pictured: Hand holding an inhaler
Policy
Biden, Sanders Target Drug Prices at White House Event
Congress and the Biden administration have set their sights on lowering prescription drug costs.
April 3, 2024
2 min read
Nadia Bey
Pictured: A pharmacist ringing up a prescription m
Policy
The IRA, Medicare and the High Costs of GLP-1 Drugs Like Wegovy
Sanders says he wants Novo Nordisk to “do the right thing” and lower the costs of Ozempic and Wegovy. But only the Inflation Reduction Act can achieve that.
March 29, 2024
3 min read
Greg Slabodkin
Policy
Will the IRA’s Focus on the Pharmaceutical Industry Hurt the World’s Healthcare System Instead of Helping Patients?
The pharmaceutical industry is facing critical attention, particularly around drug pricing and development costs. Drug development cost is about 10% of the total healthcare spend in the United States. Broader issues such as local monopolies, utilization, unit, and costs and local monopolies, politics and a fragmented payer system contribute to the increasingly high costs to patients.
March 28, 2024
1 min read
Lori Ellis
Pictured: Collage of woman and financial elements/
Policy
Opinion: Slow Down on IRA Expansions, Research Possible Outcomes
As the Biden administration calls for more-expansive drug pricing controls, it’s important to reflect on how we’re arriving at expected outcomes.
March 28, 2024
4 min read
Kirsten Axelsen and Louis Garrison
