SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Job Trends

Grail Lays Off About 350 Employees, Puts Brakes on New Hires

August 14, 2024 | 
1 min read | 
Angela Gabriel
Illustration of a group of employees being laid off by their company

iStock, simplehappyart

The layoffs will help extend the company’s cash runway from the second half of 2026 into 2028.

Less than two months after Illumina spun off Grail, the company is laying off about 350 employees, it announced on Tuesday. The reduction represents about 25% of its workforce as of June 30, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing. Illumina completed the spinoff on June 24.

Grail, which focuses on cancer diagnostics, is also pulling back on planned 2024 hires, according to the filing. A Grail spokesperson told STAT via email that about 150 open roles were eliminated.

The force reduction is part of a restructuring plan designed to reprioritize resources to focus on the company’s core multicancer early detection (MCED) business and reduce overall spend as Grail works toward completing registrational studies and its premarket application submission, according to the SEC filing.

In its announcement, Grail noted that it is:

  • Substantially decreasing investment in product programs beyond its Galleri blood tests
  • Reducing the size of its commercial organization
  • Focusing field-based activities on the most productive provider territories
  • Streamlining investments in its enterprise business, which includes the company’s employer and life insurance businesses

In addition, the company noted in the announcement, it is reducing general and administrative expenses to reflect the focus on its MCED opportunity.

Grail expects its cost reductions to extend its existing cash runway from the second half of 2026 into 2028, according to the announcement. The company also expects $27 million in savings, net of anticipated severance and benefits costs.

Grail noted in the SEC filing that it estimates it will incur an $18 million to $23 million restructuring charge in the third quarter that primarily consists of severance, benefits, payroll taxes and other termination-related costs, excluding an estimated net benefit in stock-based compensation due to the reversal of previously recorded stock-based compensation expenses related to award cancellations.

Layoffs
Angela Gabriel
Angela Gabriel Angela Gabriel
Angela Gabriel is content manager at BioSpace. She covers the biopharma job market, job trends and career advice, and produces client content. You can reach her at angela.gabriel@biospace.com and follow her on LinkedIn.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Illumina's signage at its headquarters in San Diego, California
Business
Illumina Lays Out Growth Roadmap After Grail Divestment
August 14, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Lilly's newly opened Seaport Center in Boston
Gene therapy
Lilly Opens $700M R&D Center in Boston for Genetic Medicines
August 14, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Feet of a person with red-painted toenails as the person steps onto a weight scale.
Cardiovascular disease
Rivus Targets Weight-Loss Drug Market With Mid-Stage Win in Obesity-Related Heart Failure
August 14, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Office building science collage
Career Advice
The Top 12 Companies Hiring in Biopharma Now
August 13, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel