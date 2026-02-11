9 Companies Hiring in Boston

Looking for a biopharma job in Boston? Check out the BioSpace list of nine companies hiring life sciences professionals like you.
Although job postings live for Boston on the BioSpace website dropped 25% year over year in January, the city—a core part of the Genetown Hotbed—remains a major life sciences employer. Companies with a significant presence there include Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Foundation Medicine, which are based in the city. Other employers with workforces in Boston include heavy hitters such as Eli Lilly and Takeda.
If you’re interested in working at a pharma or biotech in Boston, check out the open positions at these nine companies.
- AbbVie has several jobs available. Roles include director, RA global regulatory strategy; regional sales director, psychiatry-New England; and manager-statistics.
- Apogee Therapeutics is hiring a senior manager, clinical biomarker operations.
- Eli Lilly has a couple dozen openings. Positions include HSC biology associate scientist; clinical coordinator; and computational biologist-obesity research.
- GenScript is hiring a business development manager, CDMO, and a regional marketing manager, East Coast.
- Legend Biotech is hiring a cell therapy account specialist.
- Novo Nordisk is seeking a cardiometabolic care specialist I-ecosystem.
- Regeneron is hiring a medical specialist I-dermatology.
- Syner-G BioPharma Group is seeking two project engineers and a facilities engineer.
- Takeda has over 75 openings. Jobs include research senior scientist, lead profiling; regulatory compliance, senior manager; and associate director, target discovery digital capabilities strategy.