9 Companies Hiring in Boston

Although job postings live for Boston on the BioSpace website dropped 25% year over year in January, the city—a core part of the Genetown Hotbed —remains a major life sciences employer. Companies with a significant presence there include Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Foundation Medicine, which are based in the city. Other employers with workforces in Boston include heavy hitters such as Eli Lilly and Takeda.

If you’re interested in working at a pharma or biotech in Boston, check out the open positions at these nine companies.