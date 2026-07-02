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News   Job Trends

8 companies hiring in Greater Philadelphia

July 2, 2026 | 
1 min read | 
Chantal Dresner
Photo of Philadelphia downtown city skyline

Photo of Philadelphia downtown city skyline

iStock, f11photo

Looking for your next role in Philly? Here are 8 companies currently hiring.

Open roles in Philadelphia have ticked up over the last couple months, and there were almost double the number of roles live in June 2026 as there were in June 2025.

The below companies currently have live roles in the greater Philadelphia area.

  1. CSL – CSL is hiring over two dozen roles including associate director, R&D project management and supply chain automation and AI architect.
  2. Legend Biotech – Legend is hiring for 5 roles including scientist, in vivo CAR-T pipeline and molecular biology scientist/senior associate scientist.
  3. Lilly – Lilly is looking for a couple roles including a director/senior director, oncology and peripheral imaging clinical development.
  4. GenScript – GenScript is hiring a sales role.
  5. Amgen – Amgen is hiring several roles including a medical science liaison.
  6. Regeneron – Regeneron is looking for a medical account specialist II – neurology.
  7. Novo Nordisk – Novo is looking for a medical liaison – rare bleeding disorders and an institutional account manager.
  8. AbbVie – AbbVie is hiring a medical science liaison.

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Now hiring Pennsylvania
CSL Legend Biotech Eli Lilly and Company GenScript Amgen Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Novo Nordisk AbbVie
Chantal Dresner
Chantal Dresner Chantal Dresner
Chantal Dresner is the vice president of marketing at BioSpace. She analyzes and reports on industry trends including jobs and hiring, diversity, equity and inclusion, and compensation benchmarking. You can reach her at chantal.dresner@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.
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