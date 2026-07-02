8 companies hiring in Greater Philadelphia

Looking for your next role in Philly? Here are 8 companies currently hiring.
Open roles in Philadelphia have ticked up over the last couple months, and there were almost double the number of roles live in June 2026 as there were in June 2025.
The below companies currently have live roles in the greater Philadelphia area.
- CSL – CSL is hiring over two dozen roles including associate director, R&D project management and supply chain automation and AI architect.
- Legend Biotech – Legend is hiring for 5 roles including scientist, in vivo CAR-T pipeline and molecular biology scientist/senior associate scientist.
- Lilly – Lilly is looking for a couple roles including a director/senior director, oncology and peripheral imaging clinical development.
- GenScript – GenScript is hiring a sales role.
- Amgen – Amgen is hiring several roles including a medical science liaison.
- Regeneron – Regeneron is looking for a medical account specialist II – neurology.
- Novo Nordisk – Novo is looking for a medical liaison – rare bleeding disorders and an institutional account manager.
- AbbVie – AbbVie is hiring a medical science liaison.