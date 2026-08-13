July’s biopharma layoffs affect 466 employees, a 94% year-over-year drop

July brought a sharp year-over-year decrease in biopharma layoffs . The number of biotechs and pharmas making or projecting workforce cuts dropped 74% to six, while affected employees fell 94% to 466, based on BioSpace tallies.

Fewer people were impacted year over year because in July 2025 , Merck disclosed layoff plans that will eventually impact about 6,000 as part of a $3 billion cost-cutting initiative . In comparison, the deepest workforce reduction last month, at Novartis, affected 322 employees.

July cuts: from Amgen to Novartis

The six companies making or projecting layoffs last month include one business that decided to shut down, one asking remote workers to work on site regularly and one that announced a significant restructuring.

Amgen: The Thousand Oaks, California–based pharma is letting go of about 40 employees as part of its ongoing efforts to align operations with strategic objectives, a company spokesperson told BioSpace . They declined to say which positions or locations are affected.

The Thousand Oaks, California–based pharma is letting go of about 40 employees as part of its ongoing efforts to align operations with strategic objectives, a company spokesperson told . They declined to say which positions or locations are affected. Arpeggio Biosciences: The Boulder, Colorado, biotech decided last month to wind down, CEO Joey Azofeifa announced on LinkedIn

The Boulder, Colorado, biotech decided last month to wind down, CEO Joey Azofeifa announced on CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS: The Australia-based biopharma announced

The Australia-based biopharma EMD Serono: The U.S. healthcare unit of Germany’s Merck KGaA could part with up to 70 employees

The U.S. healthcare unit of Germany’s Merck KGaA could part with GSK: The U.K. pharma’s $2.5 billion restructuring

The U.K. pharma’s Novartis: The Swiss pharma’s layoffs of 322 people WARN notices

Given July’s made or projected layoffs affect under 500 people, it seems unlikely that 2026 cuts will match 2025’s employee total . The number of people impacted in the second half of this year must reach 28,815. The 466 employees in July represent just 2% of that number.

As to how August cuts are looking, through Aug. 11, BioSpace reported that eight biopharmas were making or projecting workforce reductions that would affect 161 employees. The numbers were higher in August 2025. From Aug. 1 to Aug. 11 last year, 11 biopharmas made or projected workforce cuts affecting 562 employees.

Layoff numbers exclude contract development and manufacturing organizations, contract research organizations, tools and services businesses and medical device firms. To tally the cuts, BioSpace compiles data for known workforce reductions. The number of employees affected is identified or estimated through confirmation from company officials as well as information in company press releases, Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act notices, SEC filings and other media outlets’ reports.

Not all companies disclose downsizing, and some share only the percentage of staff affected. Some biopharmas provide total numbers retrospectively rather than disclosing individual workforce reductions as they happen.