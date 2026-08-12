7 companies hiring in North Carolina now

Looking for a biopharma job in North Carolina? Job postings in the area have increased. Here are seven companies with open roles.
As part of the Bio NC Hotbed, North Carolina has seen increased employment opportunities lately, based on BioSpace data. In July, job postings live on the BioSpace website rose 26% year over year, and there has been a generally upward trend since November.
If you’re interested in working at a pharma or biotech in North Carolina, check out the open jobs at these seven companies.
- Amgen has over 50 positions available. Roles include quality compliance director in Holly Springs, specialty representative/senior specialty representative-Greensboro in Greensboro and manufacturing systems engineer in Holly Springs.
- Eli Lilly has more than a dozen openings. Jobs include scientist-TS/MS parenteral-visual inspection in Concord, molecule steward in Concord and engineering technician-day shift in Concord.
- GRAIL has over a dozen positions available. Roles include staff scientist, assay R&D, in Durham; network engineer in Durham; and senior scientist (supervisor) in Durham.
- Novo Nordisk has more than 50 openings. Jobs include senior manager, FP process and compliance, in Clayton; automation technician I/II/III-SDF (C shift) in Durham; and associate supply chain engineer in Clayton.
- Regeneron has two medical account specialist II-neurology positions available, one in Charlotte and the other in Raleigh.
- Syner-G BioPharma Group has two openings in Raleigh: senior validation engineer and regional director, Southeast.
- Jazz Pharmaceuticals is looking for a senior manager, research laboratory operations.