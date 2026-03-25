11 Companies Hiring Now in New York

Looking for a biopharma job in New York? Check out the BioSpace list of 11 companies hiring life sciences professionals like you.
Located within Pharm Country, New York has a strong life sciences scene that boasts big-name employers including AbbVie, Amgen, Bristol Myers Squibb, Daiichi Sankyo, Eli Lilly, Merck, Novartis, Novo Nordisk, Pfizer, Roche and Takeda. The state is also home to respected academic institutions such as New York University and Columbia University.
As to employment opportunities, they’ve grown recently, based on BioSpace data. Job postings live for New York on the BioSpace website in February jumped 22% year over year and 13% month over month. There are about 300 positions based in the state posted now.
If you’re interested in working at a pharma or biotech in New York, check out the available roles at these 11 companies.AbbVie has several openings. Roles include specialty representative, migraine, in White Plains; MSL/senior MSL, dermatology, in Albany; and specialty representative, metabolics, in Syracuse.
- Amgen has several positions available. Jobs include senior medical science liaison, NMOSD and gMG-rare disease in Buffalo; district sales manager-dermatology in New York City; and senior oncology specialist-TOPAZ in Buffalo.
- Daiichi Sankyo is hiring two oncology territory managers for hematology. One will be based in New York City and the other in Albany.
- Eli Lilly has around a dozen positions available. Jobs include scientist in histology discovery technologies in New York City; pharmaceutical sales territory manager-dermatology specialty in Buffalo; and pharmaceutical sales territory manager-neuroscience specialty in Manhattan.
- Formation Bio has about 20 openings in New York City. Roles include senior data scientist; associate director, drug product development; and senior director, regulatory affairs.
- Novo Nordisk is hiring a cardiometabolic care specialist I-P in Poughkeepsie; a pharma field sales cardiometabolic care specialist I-P in Plattsburgh; and a pharma field sales cardiometabolic care specialist I-P in Elmira.
- Protara Therapeutics has several positions available in New York City. Jobs include director, clinical operations; director, scientific and medical communications; and manager/senior manager, clinical sciences.
- Recursion has several openings in New York City. Roles include clinical trial manager; research scientist, molecular dynamics; and associate director, regulatory operations and intelligence.
- Regeneron has over 250 positions available. Jobs include senior microbiology scientist in Rensselaer; vice president, quality assurance, in Troy; and manager, clinical research informatics, in Tarrytown.
- Sanofi is hiring for three positions in Pearl River: production technician; deputy director of manufacturing planning and support; and maintenance reliability engineer.
- Takeda is hiring a senior medical liaison (MSL), oncology solid tumor, in New York City, and a regional business leader-derm in Rochester.