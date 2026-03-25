11 Companies Hiring Now in New York

Located within Pharm Country , New York has a strong life sciences scene that boasts big-name employers including AbbVie, Amgen, Bristol Myers Squibb, Daiichi Sankyo, Eli Lilly, Merck, Novartis, Novo Nordisk, Pfizer, Roche and Takeda. The state is also home to respected academic institutions such as New York University and Columbia University.

As to employment opportunities, they’ve grown recently, based on BioSpace data. Job postings live for New York on the BioSpace website in February jumped 22% year over year and 13% month over month. There are about 300 positions based in the state posted now.

If you’re interested in working at a pharma or biotech in New York, check out the available roles at these 11 companies. AbbVie has several openings. Roles include specialty representative, migraine, in White Plains; MSL/senior MSL, dermatology, in Albany; and specialty representative, metabolics, in Syracuse.

