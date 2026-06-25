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News   Job Trends

10 companies hiring in San Francisco, South San Francisco (plus a few in Brisbane, San Rafael)

June 25, 2026 | 
1 min read | 
Chantal Dresner
Meet 7 Bay Area Scientists Changing the Face of Biotech

Looking for a new role in and around San Francisco? Check out these companies hiring across all disciplines.

1. Alumis – Alumis has over a dozen roles live including senior scientist, drug product development and senior medical director, rheumatology.

2. GenScript – Genscript is looking for a regional business development head, NoCA.

3. Lilly Lilly, whose weight-loss franchise is projected to account for more than $70 billion in sales in 2032, has over a dozen roles including a discovery oncology scientific lead and scientific lead, generative AI engineer, applied intelligence for discovery.

4. JLSa2 – JLSa2 has three roles in South San Francisco including senior scientist, protein & peptide/chemical-protein conjugate formulation and director, GMP quality.

5. AbbVie – AbbVie has over a dozen roles in San Francisco and South San Francisco, including sr. scientist I- (biologics bioanalysis, characterization and proteomics group) and principal research scientist I, biologics screening - discovery biotherapeutics.

6. TegMine Therapeutics – Tegmine is looking for a research associate – antibody discovery and development.

7. Maze Therapeutics – Maze has half a dozen roles open in South San Francisco including senior medical director and director, biostatistics.

8. Amgen – Amgen has over two dozen roles in San Francisco and South San Francisco, including associate scientist in vivo pharmacology, cardiometabolic disorders and senior scientist - computational systems & predictive biology.

9. IDEAYA Biosciences – IDEAYA has 15 roles live including director, clinical science, principal research scientist, analytical chemistry and director, intellectual property.

10. Syner-G – Syner-G has three roles in project management.

Since it’s only a few miles from South San Francisco, here are two companies hiring in Brisbane:

Finally, BioMarin is hiring in nearby San Rafael:

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Alumis Inc. GenScript Eli Lilly and Company AbbVie Maze Therapeutics Amgen IDEAYA Biosciences Syner-G Nurix Therapeutics Mammoth Biosciences BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.
Chantal Dresner
Chantal Dresner Chantal Dresner
Chantal Dresner is the vice president of marketing at BioSpace. She analyzes and reports on industry trends including jobs and hiring, diversity, equity and inclusion, and compensation benchmarking. You can reach her at chantal.dresner@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.
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