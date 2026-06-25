10 companies hiring in San Francisco, South San Francisco (plus a few in Brisbane, San Rafael)

1. Alumis – Alumis has over a dozen roles live including senior scientist, drug product development and senior medical director, rheumatology.

2. GenScript – Genscript is looking for a regional business development head, NoCA.

3. Lilly – Lilly, whose weight-loss franchise is projected to account for more than $70 billion in sales in 2032, has over a dozen roles including a discovery oncology scientific lead and scientific lead, generative AI engineer, applied intelligence for discovery.

4. JLSa2 – JLSa2 has three roles in South San Francisco including senior scientist, protein & peptide/chemical-protein conjugate formulation and director, GMP quality.

5. AbbVie – AbbVie has over a dozen roles in San Francisco and South San Francisco, including sr. scientist I- (biologics bioanalysis, characterization and proteomics group) and principal research scientist I, biologics screening - discovery biotherapeutics.

6. TegMine Therapeutics – Tegmine is looking for a research associate – antibody discovery and development.

7. Maze Therapeutics – Maze has half a dozen roles open in South San Francisco including senior medical director and director, biostatistics.

8. Amgen – Amgen has over two dozen roles in San Francisco and South San Francisco, including associate scientist in vivo pharmacology, cardiometabolic disorders and senior scientist - computational systems & predictive biology.

9. IDEAYA Biosciences – IDEAYA has 15 roles live including director, clinical science, principal research scientist, analytical chemistry and director, intellectual property.

10. Syner-G – Syner-G has three roles in project management.

Since it’s only a few miles from South San Francisco, here are two companies hiring in Brisbane:



Finally, BioMarin is hiring in nearby San Rafael:

