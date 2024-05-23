SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

Cystic fibrosis

LATEST FROM BIOSPACE
Vertex Pharmaceuticals' headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts
Drug Development
Vertex Finally Reaches Pricing Deal With England’s NHS for Cystic Fibrosis Drugs
Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ three cystic fibrosis drugs—Kaftrio/Trikafta, Symkevi and Orkambi—will now be available through England’s National Health Service, following the signing of a long-term reimbursement agreement.
June 21, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Entrance to Vertex's office in Boston, Massachusetts
Business
Vertex Touts 13% Revenue Jump, Beats Profit Estimates on Strong Cystic Fibrosis Performance
With a total revenue of nearly $2.7 billion, Vertex exceeded analyst estimates in the first quarter, bolstered by strong uptake of its cystic fibrosis products.
May 7, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: a young boy with an oxygen mask/iStock,
Drug Development
Sionna Closes $182M Series C in Potential Cystic Fibrosis Showdown with Vertex
Sionna Therapeutics on Wednesday announced it raised another round of funding as the company looks to challenge Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ dominant cystic fibrosis business.
March 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Entrance to Vertex's office in Boston, Massachusetts
Drug Development
Vertex’s Cystic Fibrosis Triple Combo Aces Pivotal Phase III Program
The company’s three-drug combination met all primary and key secondary endpoints in two randomized controlled trials in cystic fibrosis patients, paving the way for an application to regulators.
February 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: a young boy with an oxygen mask/iStock,
Business
Vertex Raises Cystic Fibrosis Sales Forecast Amid Strong Trikafta Demand
The biopharma company reported sales of $2.24 billion in the second quarter for the cystic fibrosis treatment, beating analysts’ estimate, after it won FDA approval in children ages two to five in April.
August 2, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Pictured: a young boy with an oxygen mask/iStock,
Drug Development
ReCode, Vertex and 4DMT Seek to Help Untreated Cystic Fibrosis Patients
Drugs that act on the CFTR protein only work in patients who produce the protein in the first place. That leaves 6% of patients hanging.
June 1, 2023
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Ashley P. Taylor
Drug Development
Vertex and SpliSense Tackle CF with Novel Inhaled mRNA Approaches
Vertex is kicking off a Phase I trial assessing VX-522, an mRNA therapy designed to treat the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis lung disease, while SpliSense is targeting a specific mutation.
December 14, 2022
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Mother helps her little boy to makes inhalation at home
Drug Development
Fueled by $111 Million, Sionna Therapeutics Takes Aim at Cystic Fibrosis
Sionna hit the ground with a pipeline of first-in-class small molecules designed to fully restore the function of the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) protein in CF patients.
April 19, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty
Drug Development
Vertex’s Robust Pipeline is Ramping Up for Another Big Year
Vertex has made a point over the past decade to make research and development a priority, investing over 70% of its expenses back into it.
April 12, 2022
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Abbey Glasure
Business
ReCode Enlists New CEO to Drive Assets into the Clinic
Suliman anticipates filing an Investigational New Drug application with the FDA for the PCD asset this year, and next year filing one for the cystic fibrosis asset.
January 24, 2022
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Business
Avilar Debuts to Pioneer Extracellular Protein Degradation
Avilar Therapeutics officially joined the game with $60 million in seed financing from RA Capital Management.
November 18, 2021
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Business
Flagship Pioneering is All Hands on Deck for Cystic Fibrosis
This first-of-its-kind collaboration will leverage the talent and innovation at companies such as Tessera Therapeutics to advance multiple candidates to human proof of concept.
November 3, 2021
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Business
Jennifer Doudna’s Mammoth Links with Vertex in $700 Million Ultra-Small CRISPR Deal
Mammoth Biosciences just announced a collaboration with Vertex to develop in vivo gene-editing therapeutics for patients with either of two serious, but not-yet-disclosed diseases.
October 26, 2021
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Gail Dutton
Biotech Bay
ReCode Scores $80 Million to Advance mRNA-Based Cystic Fibrosis, PCD Programs
ReCode is aiming to advance its lead candidates for cystic fibrosis and primary ciliary dyskinesia (PCD).
October 21, 2021
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Andreas Arnold/picture alliance via Getty Images
Deals
Boehringer Ingelheim Steps Up to the Plate for Cystic Fibrosis Patients
Choosing to exercise its options with a group of research and development partners, the pharma giant will accelerate a promising new C.F. gene therapy.
October 19, 2021
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Load More
PRESS RELEASES
Press Releases
Genexys BioMed Awarded $320K SBIR Grant to Advance Novel Cystic Fibrosis Gene Therapy
July 30, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
Sionna Therapeutics Expands Pipeline with Multiple Clinical Stage Cystic Fibrosis Compounds Through a License Agreement with AbbVie
July 16, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
Health Canada Grants Marketing Authorization for TRIKAFTA® (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor) for People With Cystic Fibrosis Aged 2 Years and Older With Certain Rare Mutations
July 15, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Drug Development
Enterprise Therapeutics Publishes Preclinical Profile of ETD001, a Novel Inhaled ENaC Blocker
June 12, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Genetown
Vertex Presents New Data at the European Cystic Fibrosis Conference Demonstrating Significant Benefits of Treatment with TRIKAFTA®
June 7, 2024
 · 
13 min read
Genetown
Nanite Announces Strategic Collaboration with SalioGen Therapeutics to Develop Non-Viral, Lung-Targeting Nanoparticle for Cystic Fibrosis Genetic Medicine
May 29, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Biotech Beach
Arcturus Therapeutics Announces Positive Development for Cystic Fibrosis Program
May 28, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Genetown
BiomX to Present Data from Phase 1b/2a Study of BX004 for the Treatment of Cystic Fibrosis Patients
April 23, 2024
 · 
6 min read
BioCapital
CF Foundation Provides Up to $8.5M to SpliSense to Support a Clinical Trial for a Potential Treatment for Splicing Mutations
April 3, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Drug Development
SpliSense Announces FDA Clearance of Investigational New Drug Application for Phase 2 Initiation of SPL84 for the Treatment of Cystic Fibrosis
April 3, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Genetown
Sionna Therapeutics Announces $182 Million Series C Financing to Advance Clinical Development of Novel Small Molecules in Cystic Fibrosis
March 6, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Business
Intellia Therapeutics and ReCode Therapeutics Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop Novel Gene Editing Therapies for Cystic Fibrosis
February 15, 2024
 · 
7 min read
BioCapital
Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Funds Up to $15 Million to Prime Medicine to Pursue Gene Editing in CF
January 25, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Drug Development
Vast Therapeutics Announces Publication of Potential New Treatment for Non-tuberculosis Mycobacteria Infections
January 17, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Business
Sail Biomedicines Provides Update on Research with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and Pioneering Medicines
January 5, 2024
 · 
4 min read
FDA
BiomX Receives Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for BX004 for the Treatment of Chronic Pulmonary Infection Caused by Pseudomonas aeruginosa in Patients with Cystic Fibrosis
January 4, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Genetown
Cystic Fibrosis Rescued by Reprogramming the Cell’s Secretory Machinery
January 3, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Genetown
Sionna Therapeutics to Present Updates on Clinical Progress in Cystic Fibrosis at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
January 3, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Drug Development
BiomX Announces Positive Topline Results from Part 2 of the Phase 1b/2a Trial Evaluating BX004 for Treatment of Chronic Pulmonary Infections in Patients with Cystic Fibrosis
November 29, 2023
 · 
10 min read
FDA
Arcturus Therapeutics Receives Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. FDA for ARCT-032, for the Treatment of Cystic Fibrosis
November 27, 2023
 · 
5 min read
Load More