BMS picks Texas for new $2.3B manufacturing campus

Bristol Myers Squibb is committing $2.3 billion to build a new manufacturing campus in Texas, an effort expected to create 2,500 roles in the community and speed up the delivery of next-generation medicines.

The investment is part of BMS’ broader $40 billion five-year pledge to American innovation and manufacturing made last year in response to President Donald Trump’s tariff threats.

The new campus will be in Houston and is expected to be modular, meaning BMS will be able to add and adjust manufacturing capacity as needed, according to a Monday release.

The Texas initiative will also enable multi-modal capabilities, allowing for the pharma to manufacture different types of medicines, such as small molecules, biologics and antibody-drug conjugates.

The New Jersey–based pharma’s Houston hub will be about 600,000 square feet, with plans to expand operations in the future. BMS expects to initially hire nearly 500 people at the site and anticipates an additional 2,000 construction and indirect roles to be created in relation to the site between 2027–2030.

BMS chose Houston to house the site after “an extensive, competitive evaluation of multiple markets in the Central and Eastern U.S.,” the company said. Driving the selection is the area’s “emerging strength of the local workforce in life sciences, available incentives, proximity to utilities and transportation infrastructure and an overall business climate conducive to long-term growth.”

“We are making pharmaceuticals in America again thanks to President Trump’s America First Trade Agenda,” U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick said in the Monday release. “Bristol Myers Squibb’s $2.3 billion investment in Texas will create hundreds of high-paying jobs and strengthen our pharmaceutical supply chains, ensuring America is never reliant on foreign sources for critical medicines.”

BMS was at the heart of the industry’s rumor mill as word of a possible pharma-pharma merger swept the space last week. While the rumors were debunked, analysts had estimated that BMS would have gained a lot from such a deal, given the pharma’s impending exclusivity losses for two of its top-selling drugs: Pfizer-partnered blood thinner Eliquis and PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor Opdivo. Last year, Eliquis brought in $14.4 billion in global sales, while Opdivo secured $10 billion in worldwide revenue—together accounting for half of BMS’ entire $48.2 billion revenue.

