SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   FDA

Novartis’ and BMS’ paused CAR T trials, RevMed’s pancreatic cancer approval, more MFN deals

September 2, 2026 | 
2 min read | 
Jef Akst, Annalee Armstrong, Gabrielle Masson, Heather McKenzie

Novartis hits pause on several CAR T trials after three patient deaths, followed by Bristol Myers Squibb after separate safety signals; Revolution Medicines scores early FDA approval for groundbreaking pancreatic cancer drug; BioNTech suspends a mid-stage trial of its mRNA cancer immunotherapy after a futility analysis; and nine mid-sized biopharma companies join their big pharma peers in President Donald Trump’s Most Favored Nation drug pricing scheme.

> Listen on Spotify

> Listen on Apple Products

> Listen on Amazon Music

> Listen on iHeart

> Watch on YouTube

The biggest news of the week belongs to Novartis, which paused several trials of its CAR T candidate rapcabtagene autoleucel in autoimmune disease after the deaths of three patients taking the therapy. Bristol Myers Squibb followed suit, voluntarily freezing autoimmune trials for its own CAR T asset zolacabtagene autoleucel after observing “transient and reversible inflammatory events,” the company told William Blair, which broke the story.

On a more upbeat note, Revolution Medicines secured early FDA approval for a groundbreaking pancreatic cancer drug, now dubbed Rasonque. The greenlight is a big win not only for patients with the relentless and deadly disease, but also for the product’s chances in other indications, including first-line pancreatic cancer and non-small cell lung cancer. Truist Securities in a note last week went as far as to say that RevMed “remains on course to emerge as the next oncology titan.”

Unfortunately, the news wasn’t all positive in the cancer space last week. BioNTech discontinued a Phase 2 trial of its personalized mRNA cancer immunotherapy autogene cevumeran in colorectal cancer after an Independent Data Safety Monitoring Board determined that continuation would be futile. This almost immediately follows Merck & Moderna’s positive Phase 3 readout in melanoma last month—part of an overall resurgence for mRNA.

In other clinical trial struggles, AstraZeneca and Ionis’ Wainua failed more spectacularly in a Phase 3 trial in transthyretin-mediated amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM) than originally reported. Detailed data revealed last week showed the hazard ratio in the trial was 1.14—meaning that patients had a 14% higher rate of cardiovascular mortality and recurrent clinical events versus the comparator arm.

Meanwhile, on the business front, nine midsize biopharma companies—including Astellas Pharma, BeOne Medicines and BridgeBio—have joined President Donald Trump’s Most Favored Nation drug pricing scheme, pledging to bring down the prices of their products to the same level as in similarly developed countries.

And finally, deals continue to soar as Eli Lilly picks up new therapeutic candidates for autoimmune and allergic diseases and Roche finds another oncology gem in Asia, inking an up to $1.5 billion partnership with China’s Simcere Zaiming.

Podcasts The Weekly Regulatory FDA Cancer Vaccines mRNA Cell therapy Government
Eli Lilly and Company Novartis Bristol Myers Squibb Company Revolution Medicines Moderna, Inc. BioNTech
Jef Akst
Jef Akst Jef Akst
Jef Akst is managing editor of BioSpace. She is an award-winning journalist and editor specializing in the life sciences and biopharma. In 2026, she was awarded the Marianne Dekker Mattera Mentor Award for exceptional mentorship in B2B journalism. You can reach her at jef.akst@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn and Twitter @JefAkst.
Annalee Armstrong
Annalee Armstrong Annalee Armstrong
Annalee Armstrong is an award-winning biopharma journalist covering the business of drug development. She has been a journalist for more than 18 years, covering the pharmaceutical and biotech industry for the last eight. She is senior editor at BioSpace and curates the Biopharm Executive newsletter every Wednesday. You can reach her at  annalee.armstrong@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.
Gabrielle Masson
Gabrielle Masson Gabrielle Masson
Gabrielle Masson is an award-winning biopharma editor and writer with more than seven years of journalism experience in life sciences and healthcare. Subscribe to the daily GenePool and weekly Manufacturing Brief newsletters she curates here, and contact her at gabrielle.masson@biospace.com.

Heather McKenzie
Heather McKenzie Heather McKenzie
Heather McKenzie is senior editor at BioSpace and curator of the ClinicaSpace newsletter. She is an award-winning journalist specializing in rare disease and neuroscience, in addition to her extensive coverage of the FDA and regulatory science. You can reach her at heather.mckenzie@biospace.com. Also follow her on LinkedIn.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Disc of Agate with Quartz inclusion is a semi-precious stone
Cancer
Roche finds another oncology gem in Asia with $1.5B B cell disease partnership
September 1, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Creative pattern made with a syringe on pastel pink background. Vaccine for Coronavirus infection. Pandemic concept.
Vaccines
GSK to launch Phase 3 trial for mRNA-based flu vaccine amid resurgence for the modality
September 1, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Illustration of cardboard box filled with office supplies, a computer keyboard, lamp, and a potted plant
Layoff Tracker
Cellares trims workforce again, laying off 68 in New Jersey
September 1, 2026
 · 
87 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Illustration showing large scissors cutting employees in half
Layoffs
ArsenalBio sacrifices ‘majority’ of staff in pivot to in vivo CAR T
September 1, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac