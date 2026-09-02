Stripped of AstraZeneca safety net, BMS could face ‘carnage’ if high-risk clinical trial fails

The collapse of AstraZeneca’s reported merger talks with Bristol Myers Squibb extended the long wait for a deal between two major drugmakers and deprived BMS of one possible solution to growth problems that could be compounded soon if a key upcoming readout does not meet expectations.

Analysts saw merging with AstraZeneca as a way for BMS to manage its patent cliff. About 80% of the company’s revenue base will face generic or biosimilar competition by 2031, Raghuram Selvaraju, senior healthcare equity research analyst at H.C. Wainwright & Co., told BioSpace via email. Unless the oral FXIa inhibitor milvexian succeeds in the clinic and offsets lost sales, Selvaraju believes BMS may face challenges that could have implications across the Big Pharma landscape.

“We think that consolidation among the weaker large-cap companies is inevitable. If BMS blows up with milvexian, there may be a feeding frenzy once the carnage is over and the dust settles,” Selvaraju said. “Other companies that could be the subject of takeover speculation include the weakest of the traditional large-caps, namely GSK and Pfizer.”

BMS’ binary event

Selvaraju sees LIBREXIA AF, a Phase 3 trial of milvexian in atrial fibrillation, as the key readout for BMS’ future, regardless of whether the company delivers positive results elsewhere in its portfolio.

BMS expects to report LIBREXIA AF data next year. Milvexian has become a risky prospect, given the previous failure of the LIBREXIA ACS pivotal program for reducing cardiovascular risk and prior setbacks in stroke, Selvaraju said. Bayer’s rival oral FXIa inhibitor, asundexian, also failed to reduce the risk of stroke in atrial fibrillation, leading the German drugmaker to end the trial in 2023.

Noting the readthrough from Bayer’s failure, Selvaraju said it is “not totally clear” why there remains “significant faith in milvexian.” In an email to BioSpace, Seamus Fernandez, senior managing director at Guggenheim Securities, put milvexian’s chances of success in the atrial fibrillation trial at 60%. Milvexian has a 70% chance of succeeding in a secondary stroke prevention study, Fernandez said.

BMS does not currently have sufficient backup programs to weather the possibility of milvexian failing in Phase 3, Selvaraju said. If milvexian is totally written off, BMS’ share price could fall 40% to 50% from its current levels, the analyst added.

“If milvexian fails in atrial fibrillation, that leaves a gaping hole in the portfolio and a revenue base void that could prove impossible to fill, with significant top-line sales attrition likely to occur in 2029 through the early 2030s,” Selvaraju said.

BMS reported Eliquis and Opdivo revenues of $8.6 billion and $4.6 billion, respectively, in the first half of 2026. The drugs accounted for more than half of BMS’ sales. Selvaraju predicts the entire Eliquis revenue base could be erased by 2030, reflecting expectations that generics will start to erode sales quickly when the patent expires later this year.

The company is working to hold on to a larger share of Opdivo sales for longer. Not only does Opdivo have a couple extra years of exclusivity, going off patent in 2028, but biosimilars typically take longer to win market share than generics. BMS aims to further dull the impact of biosimilars by driving uptake of its subcutaneous product, Opdivo Qvantig.

H.C. Wainwright analysts model Opdivo sales falling from about $11 billion in 2027 to less than $5 billion by 2030. Biosimilars “are likely to eat into Opdivo sales relatively quickly,” Selvaraju said, because BMS lacks “a clear life cycle management strategy” and Qvantig will only partly cushion the blow. Selvaraju added that “Opdivo has been getting creamed by Keytruda in the checkpoint inhibitor wars for years.”

Life beyond milvexian

BMS’ LPA1 antagonist admilparant is widely seen as another important R&D program. The pulmonary fibrosis drug candidate is “probably the most exciting and high-probability prospect” in the company’s clinical pipeline, Selvaraju said.

BMS aims to publish Phase 3 data for the asset in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis this year, with results in progressive pulmonary fibrosis due in 2027. Boehringer Ingelheim’s Jascayd has set the bar in these indications. Selvaraju predicts that BMS can dominate the markets if admilparant matches Jascayd’s “relatively low” efficacy benchmark and meets the “readily achievable” goal of improving on the drug’s safety and tolerability.

In that scenario, peak annual sales of admilparant could exceed $3 billion. Fernandez is bullish on the drug candidate, telling investors to “watch the extraordinary launch of Jascayd as a benchmark for just how poorly served the market is.” The Guggenheim analyst sees the U.S. market growing to “well over” $30 billion at peak and values the admilparant opportunity at more than $5 billion.

Admilparant could join Camzyos and Breyanzi among BMS’ key commercial products. Heart disease drug Camzyos “has particularly strong long-term sales potential given its first-in-class status and favorable positioning following recent label expansions,” Selvaraju said. The H.C. Wainwright analyst said the cell therapy Breyanzi is an underappreciated asset and an “eminently defensible” franchise.

Selvaraju is more downbeat on Cobenfy, the schizophrenia treatment that BMS acquired in its $14 billion takeover of Karuna Therapeutics. Turning Cobenfy into a blockbuster will be challenging, the analyst said, and “label expansion into the elderly Alzheimer’s disease population shall be difficult due to the well-documented side effects of the drug.”

BMS’ struggles to grow Cobenfy, sales of which totaled $119 million in the first half of 2026, are dialing up the pressure on the rest of the business. Drug candidates such as lymphoma prospect golcadomide and PD-L1/VEGF-A bispecific antibody pumitamig could take some of the slack. Yet the magnitude of the patent cliff means Selvaraju believes milvexian will be key to securing BMS’ future.

Its failure, Selvaraju said, could leave BMS “hanging by a thread.”