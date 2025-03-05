Trust, Tech, and Tomorrow: A Pharmaceutical Executive’s WEF Insights

Konstantina Katcheves, Senior VP of Innovative Global Business Development at Teva Pharmaceuticals brings insights from the World Economic Forum to SCOPE 2025.
In this discussion, Konstantina Katcheves, Senior VP of Innovative Global Business Development at Teva Pharmaceuticals discusses her takeaways from her time at the World Economic Forum (WEF). She stresses the importance of data-driven healthcare and AI innovation in the pharmaceutical value chain, and the critical need to address global health equity, particularly women’s health. Within the conversation, Katcheves also addresses the industry’s challenge in regaining patient trust, suggesting that empowering patients to use their data for health decisions could improve trust.
Key Takeaways
- There is a gap in global health equity, particularly in women’s health, and the critical role of women in healthcare decisions was emphasized.
- The life sciences industry in the US is expected to continue leading initiatives related to diversity, inclusion, and women’s health.
- Building patient trust in data management and usage is a key challenge for the industry.
- The industry is struggling with public engagement, but emerging technologies can help break down barriers and improve outreach efforts.
