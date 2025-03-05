Trust, Tech, and Tomorrow: A Pharmaceutical Executive’s WEF Insights

In this discussion, Konstantina Katcheves, Senior VP of Innovative Global Business Development at Teva Pharmaceuticals discusses her takeaways from her time at the World Economic Forum (WEF). She stresses the importance of data-driven healthcare and AI innovation in the pharmaceutical value chain, and the critical need to address global health equity, particularly women’s health. Within the conversation, Katcheves also addresses the industry’s challenge in regaining patient trust, suggesting that empowering patients to use their data for health decisions could improve trust.

