The Chilling Effect: State Actions, Patient Data Vulnerability, and DEI Uncertainty

In the current legal and political landscape, it is all about survival for DEI initiatives.
Chris Hart, partner at Foley Hoag joins Lori Ellis, head of insights at BioSpace to discuss the impact of state actions on patient data. Hart highlights the chilling effect of states suing doctors from other states, potentially reducing telemedicine appointments. He notes that shield laws in states like New York and Massachusetts protect patient data, but hostile states may challenge this. Hart also addresses the risk to patient trust in states without shield laws and the broader implications for diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. He warns that DEI programs are under threat, with significant changes in the legal and political landscape potentially jeopardizing these efforts.
Key Takeaways
- The Dobbs decision has created a chilling effect on telemedicine appointments and doctors’ willingness to provide services across state lines, due to the risk of civil or criminal litigation.
- Patient data protection is uncertain, especially in states without strong shield laws. There are concerns about hostile state governments attempting to obtain sensitive patient data through legal processes.
- The political and legal environment has made reproductive healthcare and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) data particularly vulnerable, even though HIPAA and privacy laws still apply.
- Organizations are rethinking their DEI initiatives to reduce legal risk, but the survival of these programs is uncertain under the current administration’s scrutiny.
ALL COVERAGE
Jay Ferro, EVP, CIO, CPO & CTO at Clario discusses safety, trust and what keeps him up at night.
Continuing our SCOPE 2025 coverage, Rohit Nambisan, CEO at Lokavant addresses not only current challenges, but the life sciences industry’s responsibility to maintain scientific integrity.
Elisa Cascade, CPO at Advarra explains why addressing the challenges faced by clinical research sites is vital for improving patient trust and the overall viability of clinical trials.
The industry remains unwavering in the commitment to increased clinical trial accessibility and representation.
Beyond Dr. Google: The Roles of Industry and AI in Fighting Misinformation and Fueling Patient Empowerment
As communication gaps in the US healthcare market widen, the emphasis on the need for credible information and patient empowerment is paramount.
While at SCOPE 2025, Sam Srivastava, CEO at WCG Clinical discusses the challenges and responsibilities of the life sciences industry in building public trust amidst growing anger towards healthcare.