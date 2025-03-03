The Chilling Effect: State Actions, Patient Data Vulnerability, and DEI Uncertainty

Chris Hart, partner at Foley Hoag joins Lori Ellis, head of insights at BioSpace to discuss the impact of state actions on patient data. Hart highlights the chilling effect of states suing doctors from other states, potentially reducing telemedicine appointments. He notes that shield laws in states like New York and Massachusetts protect patient data, but hostile states may challenge this. Hart also addresses the risk to patient trust in states without shield laws and the broader implications for diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. He warns that DEI programs are under threat, with significant changes in the legal and political landscape potentially jeopardizing these efforts.

Key Takeaways