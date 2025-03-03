SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Drug Development

The Chilling Effect: State Actions, Patient Data Vulnerability, and DEI Uncertainty

March 3, 2025 | 
1 min read

In the current legal and political landscape, it is all about survival for DEI initiatives.

Chris Hart, partner at Foley Hoag joins Lori Ellis, head of insights at BioSpace to discuss the impact of state actions on patient data. Hart highlights the chilling effect of states suing doctors from other states, potentially reducing telemedicine appointments. He notes that shield laws in states like New York and Massachusetts protect patient data, but hostile states may challenge this. Hart also addresses the risk to patient trust in states without shield laws and the broader implications for diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. He warns that DEI programs are under threat, with significant changes in the legal and political landscape potentially jeopardizing these efforts.

Key Takeaways

  • The Dobbs decision has created a chilling effect on telemedicine appointments and doctors’ willingness to provide services across state lines, due to the risk of civil or criminal litigation.
  • Patient data protection is uncertain, especially in states without strong shield laws. There are concerns about hostile state governments attempting to obtain sensitive patient data through legal processes.
  • The political and legal environment has made reproductive healthcare and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) data particularly vulnerable, even though HIPAA and privacy laws still apply.
  • Organizations are rethinking their DEI initiatives to reduce legal risk, but the survival of these programs is uncertain under the current administration’s scrutiny.
ALL COVERAGE
Jay Ferro, EVP, CIO, CPO & CTO, Clario
Drug Development
SCOPE Summit 2025 Key Takeaways: A Look Inside, Outside and Beyond the Cybersecurity Wall
Jay Ferro, EVP, CIO, CPO & CTO at Clario discusses safety, trust and what keeps him up at night.
February 13, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Lori Ellis
Drug Development
Healthcare at a Crossroads: Maintaining Good Science in Uncertain Times
Continuing our SCOPE 2025 coverage, Rohit Nambisan, CEO at Lokavant addresses not only current challenges, but the life sciences industry’s responsibility to maintain scientific integrity.
February 17, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Lori Ellis
Drug Development
Site Survival: Why Clinical Research Sites Need a Lifeline
Elisa Cascade, CPO at Advarra explains why addressing the challenges faced by clinical research sites is vital for improving patient trust and the overall viability of clinical trials.
February 19, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Lori Ellis
Drug Development
Diversity at the Forefront: Life Sciences Industry Champions Inclusive Representation
The industry remains unwavering in the commitment to increased clinical trial accessibility and representation.
February 25, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Lori Ellis
Drug Development
Beyond Dr. Google: The Roles of Industry and AI in Fighting Misinformation and Fueling Patient Empowerment
As communication gaps in the US healthcare market widen, the emphasis on the need for credible information and patient empowerment is paramount.
February 27, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Lori Ellis
Drug Development
Building Patient Trust Amid an Environment of Distrust
While at SCOPE 2025, Sam Srivastava, CEO at WCG Clinical discusses the challenges and responsibilities of the life sciences industry in building public trust amidst growing anger towards healthcare.
February 28, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Lori Ellis

Clinical research
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
3D illustration of an RNA molecule
Cardiovascular disease
Silence Quiets Phase III Pace for Lipoprotein Drug, Seeks Partner
February 28, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Business
Money Meets Medicine: A Disruptor’s Guide to Life Sciences Investment
February 27, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Lori Ellis
Weigh scales on pink background, top view with space for text. Overweight concept
Weight loss
Kallyope Discreetly Drops Disappointing Data for Oral Obesity Candidate
February 27, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Regeneron logo on a light brown building
Lymphoma
Regeneron Narrows Approval Aspirations for Lymphoma Bispecific, Citing ‘Competitor Developments’
February 27, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac