RSV
LATEST FROM BIOSPACE
GSK, Moderna and Pfizer are all looking at potential respiratory syncytial virus vaccine sales slumps thanks to recently updated CDC guidelines regarding the use of RSV shots in seniors.
Moderna’s stock price plunged more than 20% in Thursday morning trading after the company lowered its 2024 revenue guidance due to weak demand for its coronavirus vaccine in the second quarter.
Systemic administrative and policy challenges, including updated CDC guidelines regarding the use of RSV shots in seniors, have forced GSK to lower its 2024 outlook for its vaccines business.
Merck’s clesrovimab lowered the risk of medically attended lower respiratory infections associated with RSV infection when used in infants, according to topline results announced Tuesday.
New recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention call for the use of respiratory syncytial virus vaccines in adults aged 75 and older, but limited its use in 60- to 74-year-olds.
The FDA on Friday approved GSK’s application to use Arexvy to vaccinate adults aged 50 to 59 years who are at increased risk of developing severe respiratory syncytial virus.
In the next two weeks, the FDA is scheduled to decide on four drug applications and hold two highly anticipated advisory committee meetings.
The FDA is looking at four decision deadlines in the coming three weeks, including two for a CAR-T therapy and another for a hepatitis B vaccine.
GSK’s total sales increased 10% in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the same period last year, thanks in large part to demand for its shingles vaccine Shingrix and respiratory syncytial virus vaccine Arexvy.
Pfizer’s respiratory syncytial virus vaccine Abrysvo is just as effective in younger adults aged 18 to 59 years as it is in the shot’s currently approved population of 60 years of age and older.
Moderna has entered into a development and commercialization funding agreement with asset management firm Blackstone Life Sciences to help advance its pipeline of flu vaccine candidates.
AstraZeneca and Sanofi’s respiratory syncytial virus immunizing antibody Beyfortus reached effectiveness of 90% against infection-related hospitalization in infants, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Anglo-Swedish drugmaker is making the investment to bolster its vaccine manufacturing and research and development capabilities in the U.K.
The FDA and CDC warned Thursday of a small increased risk of developing Guillain-Barré syndrome in older adults after immunization with respiratory syncytial virus vaccines from GSK and Pfizer.
While COVID vaccine revenue dropped 43% compared to the same period last year, Moderna on Thursday reported a profit of $217 million which beat analyst estimates, driven by deferred payments and cost savings.
PRESS RELEASES