Vaccines
RSV Vaccine Makers Hit Hard by New CDC Guidelines
GSK, Moderna and Pfizer are all looking at potential respiratory syncytial virus vaccine sales slumps thanks to recently updated CDC guidelines regarding the use of RSV shots in seniors.
August 2, 2024
3 min read
Greg Slabodkin
Earnings
Moderna Cuts Full-Year Revenue Guidance as COVID-19 Vaccine Sales Crater in Q2
Moderna’s stock price plunged more than 20% in Thursday morning trading after the company lowered its 2024 revenue guidance due to weak demand for its coronavirus vaccine in the second quarter.
August 1, 2024
2 min read
Tyler Patchen
Vaccines
GSK Lowers Full-Year Vaccine Guidance After Disappointing Q2 Sales, CDC RSV Guidelines
Systemic administrative and policy challenges, including updated CDC guidelines regarding the use of RSV shots in seniors, have forced GSK to lower its 2024 outlook for its vaccines business.
July 31, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
RSV
Merck Challenges AstraZeneca, Sanofi With Phase IIb/III Data for RSV Antibody
Merck’s clesrovimab lowered the risk of medically attended lower respiratory infections associated with RSV infection when used in infants, according to topline results announced Tuesday.
July 23, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Policy
CDC Narrows RSV Vaccine Recommendations for Seniors
New recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention call for the use of respiratory syncytial virus vaccines in adults aged 75 and older, but limited its use in 60- to 74-year-olds.
June 27, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
FDA
GSK’s RSV Shot Wins Expanded FDA Approval for At-Risk Adults Aged 50 to 59
The FDA on Friday approved GSK’s application to use Arexvy to vaccinate adults aged 50 to 59 years who are at increased risk of developing severe respiratory syncytial virus.
June 10, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
FDA
FDA Action Alert: Lykos, GSK, BMS and More
In the next two weeks, the FDA is scheduled to decide on four drug applications and hold two highly anticipated advisory committee meetings.
May 30, 2024
6 min read
Tristan Manalac
Policy
FDA Action Alert: Dynavax, Ascendis and BMS
The FDA is looking at four decision deadlines in the coming three weeks, including two for a CAR-T therapy and another for a hepatitis B vaccine.
May 7, 2024
4 min read
Tristan Manalac
Business
GSK Raises Full-Year Profit Guidance on Strong Q1 Vaccine Sales
GSK’s total sales increased 10% in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the same period last year, thanks in large part to demand for its shingles vaccine Shingrix and respiratory syncytial virus vaccine Arexvy.
May 1, 2024
2 min read
Tyler Patchen
Drug Development
Pfizer Eyes Broader Label for RSV Vaccine Abrysvo After Promising Phase III Data
Pfizer’s respiratory syncytial virus vaccine Abrysvo is just as effective in younger adults aged 18 to 59 years as it is in the shot’s currently approved population of 60 years of age and older.
April 9, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Drug Development
Moderna Secures Up to $750M in Funding from Blackstone to Advance Flu Program
Moderna has entered into a development and commercialization funding agreement with asset management firm Blackstone Life Sciences to help advance its pipeline of flu vaccine candidates.
March 27, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Drug Development
AstraZeneca, Sanofi’s Beyfortus 90% Effective at Preventing RSV Hospitalizations: CDC
AstraZeneca and Sanofi’s respiratory syncytial virus immunizing antibody Beyfortus reached effectiveness of 90% against infection-related hospitalization in infants, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
March 8, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Drug Delivery
AstraZeneca Invests $827M in UK Footprint, Focuses on Vaccine Manufacturing and R&D
The Anglo-Swedish drugmaker is making the investment to bolster its vaccine manufacturing and research and development capabilities in the U.K.
March 7, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Policy
RSV Shots May Slightly Raise Risk of Rare Autoimmune Disorder in Older Adults
The FDA and CDC warned Thursday of a small increased risk of developing Guillain-Barré syndrome in older adults after immunization with respiratory syncytial virus vaccines from GSK and Pfizer.
March 1, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Business
Moderna Posts Surprise Q4 Profit Despite Steep COVID-19 Sales Decline
While COVID vaccine revenue dropped 43% compared to the same period last year, Moderna on Thursday reported a profit of $217 million which beat analyst estimates, driven by deferred payments and cost savings.
February 22, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Press Releases
Quebec’s Committee on Immunization (CIQ) recommends use of RSV vaccines, including AREXVY, for older adult populations at risk of severe outcomes
July 24, 2024
4 min read