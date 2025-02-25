SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Drug Development

Diversity at the Forefront: Life Sciences Industry Champions Inclusive Representation

February 25, 2025 | 
1 min read | 
Lori Ellis

The industry remains unwavering in the commitment to to increased clinical trial accessibility and representation.

During SCOPE 2025, Pam Tenaerts, chief science officer (at the time of the interview) at Medable, took time out of her schedule to discuss the importance of representation in clinical trials to ensure medicines are effective for diverse populations. Tenaerts stresses that that inclusive trials enhance patient trust in medications.

Key Takeaways

  • The industry remains committed to maintaining high-quality, representative data from clinical trials.
  • The industry is leaning more towards conducting clinical trials in locations where the target patient population is more prevalent, such as gastric carcinoma trials in Asia and melanoma trials in high sun exposure areas.
  • Efforts are being made to include a wider network of clinical research sites, such as retail pharmacies and clinical practices, to improve patient access and representation.
  • Reflecting the diversity of the patient population in clinical trials is important for building trust in the medications among both patients and clinicians.

ALL COVERAGE
Jay Ferro, EVP, CIO, CPO & CTO, Clario
Drug Development
SCOPE Summit 2025 Key Takeaways: A Look Inside, Outside and Beyond the Cybersecurity Wall
Jay Ferro, EVP, CIO, CPO & CTO at Clario discusses safety, trust and what keeps him up at night.
February 13, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Lori Ellis
Drug Development
Healthcare at a Crossroads: Maintaining Good Science in Uncertain Times
Continuing our SCOPE 2025 coverage, Rohit Nambisan, CEO at Lokavant addresses not only current challenges, but the life sciences industry’s responsibility to maintain scientific integrity.
February 17, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Lori Ellis
Drug Development
Site Survival: Why Clinical Research Sites Need a Lifeline
Elisa Cascade, CPO at Advarra explains why addressing the challenges faced by clinical research sites is vital for improving patient trust and the overall viability of clinical trials.
February 19, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Lori Ellis
Drug Development
Diversity at the Forefront: Life Sciences Industry Champions Inclusive Representation
The industry remains unwavering in the commitment to to increased clinical trial accessibility and representation.
February 25, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Lori Ellis

Clinical research
Lori Ellis
Lori Ellis Lori Ellis
Lori Ellis is the Head of Insights at BioSpace. She analyzes and comments on industry trends for BioSpace and clients. Her current focus is on the ever-evolving impact of technology on the pharmaceutical industry. You can reach her at lori.ellis@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
3d rendering robot hand holding newton cradle
Drug Development
Opinion: AI Is Pushing the I&I Pendulum From Biologics to Small Molecules
February 24, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Christian Antoni
Profile view, and Mental Illness
Depression
Supernus Falls Back on CNS Portfolio as Depression Drug Fails Mid-Stage Study
February 20, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Hands reach out to each other. Handshake. Halftone retro hands. Paper cutout elements. Trendy vintage newspaper parts. Hands tied with thread. Shaking hands. Make a deal. Successful agreement
Cancer
Merck and Epitopea Join Forces to Identify Unknown Tumor Antigens
February 19, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky
Gilead's headquarters in Silicon Valley
Kidney cancer
Gilead Passes on Option for Arcus’ Cancer Drug Despite Strong Early Data
February 19, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac