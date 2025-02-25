Diversity at the Forefront: Life Sciences Industry Champions Inclusive Representation

The industry remains unwavering in the commitment to to increased clinical trial accessibility and representation.
During SCOPE 2025, Pam Tenaerts, chief science officer (at the time of the interview) at Medable, took time out of her schedule to discuss the importance of representation in clinical trials to ensure medicines are effective for diverse populations. Tenaerts stresses that that inclusive trials enhance patient trust in medications.
Key Takeaways
- The industry remains committed to maintaining high-quality, representative data from clinical trials.
- The industry is leaning more towards conducting clinical trials in locations where the target patient population is more prevalent, such as gastric carcinoma trials in Asia and melanoma trials in high sun exposure areas.
- Efforts are being made to include a wider network of clinical research sites, such as retail pharmacies and clinical practices, to improve patient access and representation.
- Reflecting the diversity of the patient population in clinical trials is important for building trust in the medications among both patients and clinicians.
