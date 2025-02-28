Building Patient Trust Amid an Environment of Distrust

While at SCOPE 2025, Sam Srivastava, CEO at WCG Clinical discusses the challenges and responsibilities of the life sciences industry in building public trust amidst growing anger towards healthcare.
During the conversation, Sam Srivastava, CEO at WCG Clinical emphasizes the importance of earning patient trust through community engagement and storytelling, beyond just data. He highlights the need for the life sciences industry to expand outreach beyond specialists to include primary care, academic centers, and advocacy groups. He concludes that expertise and personalized outreach are crucial for both patients and sites to navigate clinical trials effectively.
Key Takeaways
- The life sciences industry needs to engage with patients’ stories, connected communities, and trusted health advisors.
- Engaging with healthcare professionals (HCPs) should involve a wider net, including specialists, academic medical centers, research sites, communities, and advocacy groups.
- Engagement needs to go beyond traditional methods like lunch and learns.
- Effective engagement with the general public requires not just data platforms, but also personalized outreach and follow-up from trusted advisors to help demystify clinical trials and empower individuals to make informed decisions.
