SCOPE Summit 2025 Key Takeaways: A Look Inside, Outside and Beyond the Cybersecurity Wall

In recent years, cybersecurity attacks and incidents have increased in frequency and in profile. As technology continues to evolve, attacks will become more frequent and harder to detect and contain. While a breach for all companies in the life sciences and healthcare industries can be catastrophic, one can shutter smaller drug and medtech developers in the drug discovery and early clinical trial stages.

In an interview with Lori Ellis, Head of Insights at BioSpace, Jay Ferro, EVP, CIO, CPO, and CTO at Clario, addresses the dual role of AI in drug development and cybersecurity, noting its benefits and potential misuse. Looking towards the future, the discussion touches on the emerging threat of quantum computing in combination with AI in cybersecurity, stressing the need for proactive measures and a cultural shift towards a security-first mindset.

Key Takeaways