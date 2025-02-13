SUBSCRIBE
SCOPE Summit 2025 Key Takeaways: A Look Inside, Outside and Beyond the Cybersecurity Wall

February 13, 2025 | 
1 min read | 
Lori Ellis

Jay Ferro, EVP, CIO, CPO & CTO at Clario discusses safety, trust and what keeps him up at night.

In recent years, cybersecurity attacks and incidents have increased in frequency and in profile. As technology continues to evolve, attacks will become more frequent and harder to detect and contain. While a breach for all companies in the life sciences and healthcare industries can be catastrophic, one can shutter smaller drug and medtech developers in the drug discovery and early clinical trial stages.

In an interview with Lori Ellis, Head of Insights at BioSpace, Jay Ferro, EVP, CIO, CPO, and CTO at Clario, addresses the dual role of AI in drug development and cybersecurity, noting its benefits and potential misuse. Looking towards the future, the discussion touches on the emerging threat of quantum computing in combination with AI in cybersecurity, stressing the need for proactive measures and a cultural shift towards a security-first mindset.

Key Takeaways

  • Cybersecurity must be a top priority for organizations in drug discovery/development due to the significant risks, including IP theft and data corruption that can impact drug efficacy and safety.
  • AI has both positive and negative implications for cybersecurity and drug development. While AI can enhance capabilities, it can also be used maliciously by bad actors.
  • The potential impact of quantum computing on cybersecurity is a growing concern that organizations need to start preparing for, even though practical applications are still 5-10 years away.
  • Fostering a security-first mindset and culture within the organization is crucial to building trust with patients, sites, and sponsors in the life sciences industry.
Lori Ellis
Lori Ellis is the Head of Insights at BioSpace. She analyzes and comments on industry trends for BioSpace and clients. Her current focus is on the ever-evolving impact of technology on the pharmaceutical industry. You can reach her at lori.ellis@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.
