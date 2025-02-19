SUBSCRIBE
Site Survival: Why Clinical Research Sites Need a Lifeline

Elisa Cascade, CPO at Advarra explains why addressing the challenges faced by clinical research sites is vital for improving patient trust and the overall viability of clinical trials.

Lori Ellis, head of insights at Biospace, and Elisa Cascade, CPO of Advarra discuss the challenges faced by clinical research sites at SCOPE 2025. Cascade highlights that many sites are reporting significant staff shortages of over 50%. This issue is expected to worsen. Since patient experience and trust are influenced by the sites, she suggests a “patient-centric” approach incorporates a “site-centric” approach.

Key Takeaways

  • Staff shortages put sites in a disadvantaged position, making it harder for them to be patient-centric and build trust with patients.
  • Improving “site-centricity” - focusing on the needs and challenges of clinical research sites - is crucial, as sites are the primary point of contact with patients in clinical trials.
  • Two key gaps that could be addressed to help sites include streamlining the login process and improving the clinical trial startup process.
  • There is a need for more collaboration and alignment across the industry to support clinical research sites and ensure the sustainability of the clinical research ecosystem.

Lori Ellis is the Head of Insights at BioSpace. She analyzes and comments on industry trends for BioSpace and clients. Her current focus is on the ever-evolving impact of technology on the pharmaceutical industry. You can reach her at lori.ellis@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.
