Site Survival: Why Clinical Research Sites Need a Lifeline

Lori Ellis, head of insights at Biospace, and Elisa Cascade, CPO of Advarra discuss the challenges faced by clinical research sites at SCOPE 2025. Cascade highlights that many sites are reporting significant staff shortages of over 50%. This issue is expected to worsen. Since patient experience and trust are influenced by the sites, she suggests a “patient-centric” approach incorporates a “site-centric” approach.

Key Takeaways