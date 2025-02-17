Healthcare at a Crossroads: Maintaining Good Science in Uncertain Times

Continuing our SCOPE 2025 coverage, Rohit Nambisan, CEO at Lokavant addresses not only current challenges, but the life sciences industry’s responsibility to maintain scientific integrity.
In a discussion with Lori Ellis, head of insight at BioSpace, Rohit Nambisan, CEO at Lokavant highlights the challenges posed by the lack of clarity in the US market. With the suspension of digital health and technology committees, as well as the removal of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, Rohit highlights the industry’s responsibility to continue the best practices in clinical research to ensure treatments are safe and efficacious for the most impacted patient populations.
Key Takeaways
- The industry is facing significant uncertainty due to the suspension of communication channels and advisory boards, which is creating challenges in moving initiatives forward and getting clarity on the path ahead.
- DEI initiatives are crucial to ensure proper representation of diverse patient populations in clinical research. This is important for scientific rigor and approving safe and effective treatments.
- The industry’s role is to advocate for good science and ensure clinical research is conducted with the right representation. This aligns with commercial goals as well, as testing biased populations could lead to unknown risks.
- The industry needs to stand up for what is right for good science and for the patients most impacted by specific disease states, not just diversity for the sake of diversity.
