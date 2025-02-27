SUBSCRIBE
Beyond Dr. Google: The Industry’s and AI’s Roles in Fighting Misinformation and Fueling Patient Empowerment

February 27, 2025 | 
1 min read | 
Lori Ellis

Jesssica Federer, Board Member and Former CDO, at Bayer and Joy Bhosai, MD, Founder of Pluto Health discuss future investments for AI tools for patients and the industry.

As communication gaps in the US healthcare market widen, the emphasis on the need for credible information and patient empowerment is paramount.

As the White House administration and new appointed officials settle into office, information gaps are widening from the communication freeze. This is compounded by AI in the use of AI by both the industry and patients.

Joy Bhosai, MD, Founder of Pluto Health discusses the need to combat misinformation.

Jessica Federer, board member and former CDO at Bayer and Joy Bhosai, MD, founder of Pluto Health join Lori Ellis to discuss responsibility of the industry to partner with AI developers to ensure reliable content. Bhosai highlighted the importance of combating misinformation and ensuring patients have access to their health histories and tools. Federer stressed the role of healthcare providers and caregivers in disseminating this information. The conversation underscored the need for sustainable and responsible AI deployment. Federer and Bhosai stressed that this particularly true in in healthcare, and that the future depends on investing in technologies that enhance patient outcomes and sustain

human talent in the field.

Key Takeaways

  • The need for open communication, clarity, and trust between patients and healthcare providers, especially during challenging times.
  • Addressing the issues of misinformation and empowering patients to make informed decisions by providing credible resources and tools.
  • Integrating new patient-facing tools and resources into healthcare providers’ workflows to facilitate easier sharing of information.
  • Developing accessible content and resources for caregivers, who play a crucial role in the patient journey.
  • Collaborating with technology companies to ensure AI-generated content is based on scientifically-backed, peer-reviewed sources.
  • Balancing the deployment of technology with consideration for its environmental impact and the need to develop human talent in healthcare.

  • The importance of long-term, sustainable investments in leading technologies to build a robust ecosystem for the future.

Lori Ellis
Lori Ellis
Lori Ellis is the Head of Insights at BioSpace.
