Beyond Dr. Google: The Industry’s and AI’s Roles in Fighting Misinformation and Fueling Patient Empowerment

As the White House administration and new appointed officials settle into office, information gaps are widening from the communication freeze. This is compounded by AI in the use of AI by both the industry and patients.

Joy Bhosai, MD, Founder of Pluto Health discusses the need to combat misinformation.

Jessica Federer, board member and former CDO at Bayer and Joy Bhosai, MD, founder of Pluto Health join Lori Ellis to discuss responsibility of the industry to partner with AI developers to ensure reliable content. Bhosai highlighted the importance of combating misinformation and ensuring patients have access to their health histories and tools. Federer stressed the role of healthcare providers and caregivers in disseminating this information. The conversation underscored the need for sustainable and responsible AI deployment. Federer and Bhosai stressed that this particularly true in in healthcare, and that the future depends on investing in technologies that enhance patient outcomes and sustain

human talent in the field.

Key Takeaways