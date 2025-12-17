SUBSCRIBE
News   Drug Development

Lilly’s Triple Triumph, Prasad’s COVID Error, J&J’s Surprise Voucher, M&A Targets

December 17, 2025 | 
2 min read | 
Heather McKenzie, Jef Akst, Annalee Armstrong, Dan Samorodnitsky

Eli Lilly’s retatrutide exceeds expectations in Phase III, capping off a sparkling 2025 for the obesity titan; an internal FDA safety review finds no confirmed pediatric deaths caused by COVID-19 vaccines, and Commissioner Marty Makary says no black box warning will be attached to the shots; and BioSpace looks at six biotechs that could be pharma’s next buy.

Eli Lilly is wrapping up 2025 with record-breaking weight loss in a late-stage trial for its triple hormone receptor agonist retatrutide. Results from the Phase III TRIUMPH-4 trial exceeded analyst expectations, leading BMO Capital markets to cleverly dub it “a true TRIUMPH.” Also in the weight loss arena, Zealand Pharma inked a deal with China’s OTR Therapeutics worth up to $2.5 billion to collaborate on next-gen drugs for obesity and other metabolic diseases, and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals awaits a Dec. 20 FDA verdict for Imcivree in hypothalamic obesity.

Turning to the FDA, reports broke late last week that the agency was considering slapping a black box label—its strictest warning—on COVID-19 vaccines. Commissioner Marty Makary denied those reports on Monday, stating on Bloomberg TV that the FDA has “no plans” to make such a move. This follows an internal memo from Vinay Prasad leaked over Thanksgiving in which the CBER director claimed that “at least” 10 children have died “because of” COVID-19 vaccines. An internal safety review published last week refuted this conclusion, instead concluding that between zero and seven deaths could be linked to the shots.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, for one, is tired of the recent rhetoric from HHS on vaccines and hopes they are “an anomaly” that will be corrected soon. With strong words about the administration’s sentiment on vaccines, Bourla prominsed Pfizer’s continued investment in vaccines despite declining revenue. Pfizer this week lowered its 2026 guidance to $62.5 billion in revenue, missing analyst consensus.

A contemporary artistic collage featuring a hand holding a trophy. The concept of victory and achievement.
Clinical research
5 of 2025’s Defining Clinical Wins
In the midst of regulatory and political upheaval, biopharma’s R&D engine kept running, churning out highs and lows in equal parts. Here are some of this year’s most glorious clinical trial victories.
December 15, 2025
 · 
9 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac

The FDA has also granted several approvals in the past week, to Amgen, Milestone Pharmaceuticals and AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo. USAntibiotics also snagged a greenlight, for Augmentin XR, the first approval to be given under the agency’s new Commissioner’s National Priority Voucher (CNPV) program. Also this week, Johnson & Johnson scored a CNPV ticket—without even having to apply—for its investigational combo of Tecvayli plus Darzalex for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma after the FDA was impressed by Phase III data.

In ClinicaSpace this week, we highlighted 5 of 2025’s Defining Clinical Wins and The 5 Most Painful Clinical Trial Failures of 2025. This past week provided a few more on each front. In the winner’s circle, Immunome’s desmoid tumor drug and and Kyverna’s CAR T for stiff person syndrome both aced pivotal trials, while Sanofi’s MS drug tolebrutinib and Gilead and Arcus’ TIGIT therapy domvanalimab each failed Phase III tests.

And in BioPharm Executive, we highlight 6 Biotechs That Could Be Big Pharma’s Next M&A Target, and more M&A predictions for 2026.

Podcasts The Weekly Government Regulatory FDA Vaccines Obesity Weight loss China CAR-T Cell therapy
Novo Nordisk Pfizer AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP Daiichi Sankyo
