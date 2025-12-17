Lilly’s Triple Triumph, Prasad’s COVID Error, J&J’s Surprise Voucher, M&A Targets

> Listen on Spotify

Eli Lilly is wrapping up 2025 with record-breaking weight loss in a late-stage trial for its triple hormone receptor agonist retatrutide . Results from the Phase III TRIUMPH-4 trial exceeded analyst expectations, leading BMO Capital markets to cleverly dub it “a true TRIUMPH.” Also in the weight loss arena, Zealand Pharma inked a deal with China’s OTR Therapeutics worth up to $2.5 billion to collaborate on next-gen drugs for obesity and other metabolic diseases, and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals awaits a Dec. 20 FDA verdict for Imcivree in hypothalamic obesity.

Turning to the FDA, reports broke late last week that the agency was considering slapping a black box label—its strictest warning—on COVID-19 vaccines. Commissioner Marty Makary denied those reports on Monday, stating on Bloomberg TV that the FDA has “no plans” to make such a move. This follows an internal memo from Vinay Prasad leaked over Thanksgiving in which the CBER director claimed that “at least” 10 children have died “because of” COVID-19 vaccines. An internal safety review published last week refuted this conclusion, instead concluding that between zero and seven deaths could be linked to the shots.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla , for one, is tired of the recent rhetoric from HHS on vaccines and hopes they are “an anomaly” that will be corrected soon. With strong words about the administration’s sentiment on vaccines, Bourla prominsed Pfizer’s continued investment in vaccines despite declining revenue. Pfizer this week lowered its 2026 guidance to $62.5 billion in revenue, missing analyst consensus.

The FDA has also granted several approvals in the past week, to Amgen , Milestone Pharmaceuticals and AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo . USAntibiotics also snagged a greenlight, for Augmentin XR , the first approval to be given under the agency’s new Commissioner’s National Priority Voucher (CNPV) program. Also this week, Johnson & Johnson scored a CNPV ticket—without even having to apply—for its investigational combo of Tecvayli plus Darzalex for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma after the FDA was impressed by Phase III data.

In ClinicaSpace this week, we highlighted 5 of 2025’s Defining Clinical Wins and The 5 Most Painful Clinical Trial Failures of 2025 . This past week provided a few more on each front. In the winner’s circle, Immunome’s desmoid tumor drug and and Kyverna’s CAR T for stiff person syndrome both aced pivotal trials, while Sanofi’s MS drug tolebrutinib and Gilead and Arcus’ TIGIT therapy domvanalimab each failed Phase III tests.