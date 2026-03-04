SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

uniQure

NEWS
Podcast
UniQure’s Delay, REGENXBIO’s Rejection Explained, Sarepta’s Ingram Steps Down, More
UniQure and REGENXBIO are both dealing with FDA setbacks for their respective gene therapies, as regulatory experts question the FDA’s decision-making processes; CBER director Vinay Prasad is under probe for allegedly fostering a toxic workplace; Sarepta CEO Doug Ingram is stepping down after several years of tumult at the top of the muscular dystrophy–focused company; and Eli Lilly again tops Novo Nordisk in a weight loss trial.
March 4, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Man walking on a long wavy path with flag at the end, persistence, determination and ultimate business success - 3D Render
Rare disease
UniQure Eyes Phase 3 for Huntington’s Gene Therapy Despite Makary’s Apparent Criticism
Days after FDA Commissioner Marty Makary appeared to malign uniQure’s AMT-130 in an interview with CNBC, the agency confirmed to the biotech that a sham surgery–controlled study is needed before submitting the gene therapy for approval.
March 2, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Red round circle with a pause button or icon against yellow background.
Gene therapy
Liver Toxicities Force Pause on Two Dose Groups of UniQure’s Mid-Stage Fabry Study
The gene therapy uses an AAV vector to restore healthy levels of the alpha-galactosidase enzyme, which is rendered dysfunctional in patients with Fabry disease, leading to the toxic build-up of lipids in cells.
February 9, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Courtesy of uniQure
Huntington’s disease
FDA Minutes Confirm Challenging Path Ahead for UniQure’s Huntington’s Gene Therapy
Investor optimism has waned as final minutes from uniQure’s pre-BLA meeting with the FDA convey that data from the company’s Phase I/II studies of AMT-130 are “unlikely” to provide the primary evidence to support a biologics license application.
December 4, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Symbolic image: Sign 180 degree turn
FDA
FDA Reversals Send UniQure, Biohaven, Capricor, More Into a ‘Tailspin’
Since July, several biotechs have been forced to pivot as previous agreements with the FDA around evidence required for approval were reversed, a phenomenon that, according to experts, could portend a more restrictive regulator.
November 24, 2025
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Podcast
Pfizer and Novo Battle Over Metsera, Tidmarsh Fights FDA Exit, UniQure and Sarepta Face Setbacks
Pfizer and Novo Nordisk continue to fight for ownership of obesity startup Metsera; CDER Director George Tidmarsh leaves his position amid an ongoing probe into his “personal conduct”; FDA reverses course on approval requirements for uniQure’s Huntington’s gene therapy; Sarepta’s exon-skipping Duchenne muscular dystrophy drugs fail confirmatory study.
November 5, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Pictured: uniQure headquarters in Amsterdam
Huntington’s disease
FDA Does ‘About-Face’ on UniQure’s Huntington’s Gene Therapy
A month after sparking optimism for patients with Huntington’s disease with highly positive data for AMT-130, uniQure revealed Monday that the FDA may be changing its tune on the evidence required for an approval application, a change of direction Stifel called “very challenging” for uniQure.
November 3, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
The journey forward, the successful forward progress and advancement of a business or profession, the achievement of success or the attainment of a goal, a group of businessmen running forward with arrows in their hands
Huntington’s disease
4 Huntington’s Therapies Chasing UniQure
Last month, “historic positive results” from uniQure’s gene therapy snapped the Huntington’s community out of years of failure. As the biotech prepares to submit for FDA approval, BioSpace looks at four more candidates on the near horizon.
October 27, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Brain , concept idea art of thinking, surreal portrait painting, conceptual artwork, 3d illustration
Huntington’s disease
UniQure’s Huntington’s Breakthrough Brings Hope to Patients but Experts Urge Caution
Pivotal results from uniQure’s gene therapy for Huntington’s disease have brought new light to patients who have known only disappointment in recent years—but one expert worries that communication of the results is creating “false expectations.”
October 27, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Load More
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
uniQure Announces 2025 Financial Results and Provides Recent Company Updates
March 2, 2026
 · 
17 min read
Press Releases
uniQure to Announce 2025 Financial Results
February 23, 2026
 · 
1 min read
Press Releases
uniQure Announces Updated Preliminary AMT-191 Phase I/IIa Data Showing Sustained Increases in α-Gal A Enzyme Activity in Patients with Fabry Disease
February 8, 2026
 · 
7 min read
Press Releases
uniQure Announces Type A Meeting Scheduled with FDA
January 9, 2026
 · 
4 min read
Press Releases
uniQure Announces Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
November 10, 2025
 · 
16 min read
Press Releases
uniQure to Announce Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results
November 6, 2025
 · 
1 min read
Press Releases
uniQure Announces Closing of Upsized Public Offering and Full Exercise by Underwriters of Option to Purchase Additional Shares
September 29, 2025
 · 
4 min read
Press Releases
uniQure Announces Pricing of Upsized $300 Million Public Offering
September 26, 2025
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
uniQure Announces Positive Topline Results from Pivotal Phase I/II Study of AMT-130 in Patients with Huntington’s Disease
September 25, 2025
 · 
12 min read
Press Releases
uniQure Announces Initial AMT-191 Phase I/IIa Data Showing Sustained Increases in α-Gal A Enzyme Activity in Patients with Fabry Disease
September 8, 2025
 · 
7 min read
Load More