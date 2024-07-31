SUBSCRIBE
Q2 Earnings Bonanza, M&A Accelerates and Alzheimer’s Data

July 31, 2024 | 
1 min read | 
Greg Slabodkin, Heather McKenzie, Tyler Patchen

Second-quarter earnings season continues with Big Pharma beating Wall Street expectations, the author of an encrypted email sent to BioSpace has a proposal for Moderna and Merck, Roche and Viking seek quicker entry to the obesity market, and AAIC is in full swing.

As July comes to a close, biopharma second-quarter earnings continue to roll in with Pfizer, Merck, AbbVie, AstraZeneca and many more reporting. So far, everything is coming up roses with most major companies beating Wall Street expectations. But every rose has its thorn and for biopharma executives this has long been drug price negotiations under the Inflation Reduction Act. Recently, however, drugmakers have expressed confidence that the IRA will not greatly impact their bottom lines.

Speaking of bottom lines, in an anonymous email sent to the CFOs of Merck and Moderna and shared with BioSpace, a shareholder made the case that Merck should buy Moderna out of its 50/50 partnership involving Keytruda and their shared investigational personalized cancer vaccine.

Meanwhile, M&A activity picked up in the second quarter of 2024 with nearly $18 billion changing hands, according to J.P. Morgan. Q3 has been no stranger to deals so far, either, with Boehringer Ingelheim acquiring Nerio Therapeutics for up to $1.3 billion to boost its immuno-oncology pipeline, and GSK and Flagship Pioneering striking a potential $7B deal to develop a portfolio of novel vaccines and medicines starting with immunology and respiratory treatments.

Pfizer raised its full-year outlook after reporting positive Q2 results and announced layoffs this week at two North Carolina sites, with a total of 210 workers losing their jobs. Cuts at the Sanford, N.C. gene therapy manufacturing site come on the heels of Pfizer’s Duchenne muscular dystrophy gene therapy failed a Phase III trial.

On the obesity front, both Viking Therapeutics and Roche indicated that they will seek entry to the market more quickly than originally anticipated, and the FDA issued a warning on Monday about possible safety risks associated with compounded versions of Novo Nordisk’s semaglutide.

And the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC) this week revealed some interesting nuggets, including long-term data regarding Eisai and Biogen’s Leqembi, and a small Phase IIb study showing that Novo’s GLP-1 liraglutide slowed cognitive decline in Alzheimer’s patients by up to 18%.

