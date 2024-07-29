Boehringer Buys Nerio Therapeutics for $1.3B to Boost Immuno-Oncology Pipeline

Boehringer Ingelheim announced Monday that it has acquired Nerio Therapeutics and its preclinical program of novel immune checkpoint inhibitors for up to $1.3 billion to expand its immuno-oncology portfolio.

Under the deal, Boehringer gains access to Nerio’s small molecules designed to inhibit the protein tyrosine phosphatases N1 and N2 (PTPN1 and PTPN2), which act as immune checkpoints. According to Boehringer, the inhibition of PTPN 1 and 2 can trigger the immune system to fight against cancer cells. Nerio’s inhibitors are also meant enhance immune function and sensitize tumors.

According to Nerio, its inhibitors have shown in preclinical models the ability to “reshape” the immune landscape and form anti-tumor activity both as a monotherapy and in combination with other treatments. Nerio plans to start IND submissions for its lead asset sometime in the second half of 2024.

“Securing the rights to Nerio Therapeutics’ novel checkpoint inhibitors creates a broad panel of exciting new cancer treatment combination opportunities. This brings us a major step closer to our vision of transforming the lives of people living with cancer,” Paola Casarosa, a member of the board of managing directors at Boehringer Ingelheim, said in a statement.

In acquiring Nerio, Boehringer said that it is committed to boosting its pipeline with therapies based on “immune checkpoint blockage” to boost the immune system. The pharma contends that Nerio’s small molecules are an “important addition” to its portfolio as they could be combined with its in-house therapies, although no further details were given in its announcement.

Nerio CEO Sanford Madigan said in a statement the company’s small molecule PTPN1/N2 inhibitors “have superior drug-like properties and provide a first-in-class opportunity.”

The biotech was founded by Avalon Ventures and developed in its BioVentures accelerator. Nerio has received financial support from a syndicate involving Bregua Corporation, Correlation Ventures, Alexandria Venture Investments and Viva BioInnovator.

Boehringer’s acquisition comes as it has set an ambitious target. In April 2024, the pharma announced it was establishing a goal of launching 25 new treatments by 2030. The plan involves the company starting 10 new mid-stage and late-stage trials over the next 12 to 18 months, focusing on mental health, oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolic diseases.

The company’s previous deal in the oncology space came last year when it acquired the private Swiss biotech T3 Pharmaceuticals AG for CHF 450 million ($507.6 million) and gained access to a proprietary therapy platform using live bacteria to deliver immune-modulating proteins in cancer cells.