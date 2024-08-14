Lykos Rejection, Pfizer’s RSV Win, Lilly Vs. Novo and More

> Listen on Spotify

In one of the year’s most highly anticipated decisions, the FDA rejected Lykos Therapeutics’ MDMA-assisted therapy for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Reaction from Lykos was swift, with the company stating its intention to “ask for reconsideration of the decision.”

Meanwhile, against the backdrop of the CDC’s recent RSV guidelines, Pfizer scored a big Phase III win for its shot in immunocompromised adults. Separately, Merck halted a Phase III trial of its Keytruda, anti-TIGIT, chemo combo in small cell lung cancer but made a splash with the potential $1.3 billion acquisition of Curon’s B cell depletion therapy. And AI-focused biotechs Recursion and Exscientia are merging to create a new company that will take Recursion’s name.

Plus, as we reflect on Q2 earnings, it’s becoming clear that Eli Lilly is catching up to Novo Nordisk in the weight loss sphere, while others faced challenges in the vaccine space and the continued COVID cliff. Finally, BioSpace highlights five obesity data readouts to watch in the second half of 2024.

