SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

Lykos Rejection, Pfizer’s RSV Win, Lilly Vs. Novo and More

August 14, 2024 | 
1 min read | 
Heather McKenzie, Greg Slabodkin, Tyler Patchen

Lykos Therapeutics will ask the FDA to reconsider its rejection of the company’s MDMA-assisted PTSD therapy, Pfizer scores positive Phase III results for its RSV vaccine, a roundup of Q2 earnings season and more.

> Listen on Spotify
> Listen on Apple Podcasts
> Listen on Amazon Music
> Listen on iHeart
In one of the year’s most highly anticipated decisions, the FDA rejected Lykos Therapeutics’ MDMA-assisted therapy for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Reaction from Lykos was swift, with the company stating its intention to “ask for reconsideration of the decision.”

Meanwhile, against the backdrop of the CDC’s recent RSV guidelines, Pfizer scored a big Phase III win for its shot in immunocompromised adults. Separately, Merck halted a Phase III trial of its Keytruda, anti-TIGIT, chemo combo in small cell lung cancer but made a splash with the potential $1.3 billion acquisition of Curon’s B cell depletion therapy. And AI-focused biotechs Recursion and Exscientia are merging to create a new company that will take Recursion’s name.

Plus, as we reflect on Q2 earnings, it’s becoming clear that Eli Lilly is catching up to Novo Nordisk in the weight loss sphere, while others faced challenges in the vaccine space and the continued COVID cliff. Finally, BioSpace highlights five obesity data readouts to watch in the second half of 2024.

Podcasts Earnings Mergers & acquisitions Regulatory Weight loss GLP-1 Psychedelics
Heather McKenzie
Heather McKenzie Heather McKenzie
Heather McKenzie is a senior editor at BioSpace. You can reach her at heather.mckenzie@biospace.com. Also follow her on LinkedIn.
Greg Slabodkin
Greg Slabodkin Greg Slabodkin
Greg Slabodkin is the News Editor at BioSpace. You can reach him at  greg.slabodkin@biospace.com. Follow him on LinkedIn.
Tyler Patchen
Tyler Patchen Tyler Patchen
Tyler Patchen is a staff writer at BioSpace. You can reach him at tyler.patchen@biospace.com. Follow him on LinkedIn.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
a robotic assembly line with vials
Opinion
Invest in Domestic Manufacturing to Onshore America’s Biotech Supply Chain
August 14, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Josh Carpenter
Illumina's signage at its headquarters in San Diego, California
Business
Illumina Lays Out Growth Roadmap After Grail Divestment
August 14, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Lilly's newly opened Seaport Center in Boston
Gene therapy
Lilly Opens $700M R&D Center in Boston for Genetic Medicines
August 14, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Feet of a person with red-painted toenails as the person steps onto a weight scale.
Cardiovascular disease
Rivus Targets Weight-Loss Drug Market With Mid-Stage Win in Obesity-Related Heart Failure
August 14, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac