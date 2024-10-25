News
GondolaBio
Startups
BridgeBio Launches GondolaBio With $300M, Transfers Programs to Joint Venture
With the help of third-party investors, the new venture will focus on three genetic and rare diseases: tuberous sclerosis complex, erythropoietic protoporphyria and alpha-A1 antitrypsin deficiency.
August 22, 2024
·
2 min read
·
Tristan Manalac
