Juvena Therapeutics Raises $33.5M Series B Led by Bison Ventures to Advance Regenerative Biologics Pipeline

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Juvena Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company whose AI-enabled regenerative biologics are designed to restore tissue function, today announced its $33.5 million Series B. The round was led by Bison Ventures with participation from Eli Lilly and Company, Jefferson Life Sciences, and existing institutional backers including Mubadala Capital and Manta Ray.

“Juvena is helping define a new frontier in regenerative medicine by combining advances in AI, human biology, and biologics engineering,” said Ben Hemani, Founding Partner of Bison Ventures. “We believe this approach has the potential to reshape how tissue-degenerative diseases are treated, and we’re excited to support the company as it moves into this next stage of growth.”

The financing follows significant momentum for Juvena. The company is conducting Phase 1 clinical studies for its lead asset, JUV-161, a first-in-class muscle-regenerating biologic shown in preclinical models to enhance myogenesis, improve muscle metabolism and strength, and address muscle degeneration in myopathic conditions. Dosing has been completed in five of six SAD cohorts and all MAD cohorts, with full study completion expected by the end of January. In addition, Juvena recently announced it had entered a research and collaboration agreement with Eli Lilly and Company, valued at over $650 million in potential milestones.

“This financing marks an important inflection point for Juvena and validates the scientific and translational foundation we’ve built,” said Dr. Jeremy O’Connell, PhD, Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Juvena Therapeutics. “Additionally, the research and collaboration agreement with Eli Lilly and Company underscore our platform’s ability to translate insights from human stem cell biology into therapeutics with the potential to restore tissue function and address serious unmet needs.”

Juvena’s Phase 1 progress supports its ability to translate computationally informed biological insights into human therapeutics. Proceeds from the Series B will be used to advance Juvena’s lead clinical programs, expand its pipeline of tissue-restorative biologics, and support continued development of its AI-enabled discovery capabilities, including an expanded clinical development plan for neuromuscular disease programs. The company continues to advance programs targeting neuromuscular and age-related diseases, with additional partnership opportunities under exploration.

Juvena has also initiated a search for a Chief Executive Officer to guide the company as it enters this next phase of growth. Dr. Hanadie Yousef, PhD, who co-founded Juvena, will remain on the Board of Directors and serve as an Executive Advisor to Juvena.

“I am incredibly proud of Juvena’s evolution from a platform concept into a clinical-stage leader in regenerative medicine,” added Dr. Yousef. “With the company poised for its next chapter of scale, I am excited to support the transition to new leadership, while remaining actively engaged in our mission as a Board Director and Executive Advisor.”

Juvena has continued to strengthen its leadership and governance with the addition of Hemani and Dr. Laura Lande-Diner, Managing Partner at Jefferson Life Sciences, to its Board of Directors. The Board further includes Dr. Cristina Ghenoiu, Ph.D.; independent directors Stephen Juelsgaard, a former Genentech executive, and Steven P. James, former CEO of Pionyr Immunotherapeutics, Labrys Biologics, and KAI Pharmaceuticals; as well as co-founders Yousef and O’Connell. The company has also expanded its clinical leadership team, welcoming Dr. Colin Hislop, a veteran clinical development executive, and Dr. Banmeet Anand, an experienced drug development leader, further reinforcing Juvena’s ability to advance its programs.

Juvena Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing regenerative biologics designed to restore tissue function by translating insights from human biology into engineered therapeutics. The company is advancing a pipeline of programs targeting neuromuscular and age-related diseases, with the goal of delivering disease-modifying treatments for serious unmet medical needs.

