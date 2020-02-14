A Look at the Top 20 Most Expensive Drugs in the U.S.

Drug prices have become a hot-button issue in general, although even more so during election years. In January, most drug companies increase the price of their drugs, and this year was no different, with more than 250 drugs manufactured by different companies being increased from 1% to 10%, with the average drug price rising by about 5%. The median increase over the past several years has been 9% to 10%.

While not including the extravagantly expensive gene therapies, like Novartis’ Zolgensma for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), which has a price tag of $2.1 million, here’s a look at GoodRx’s list of the top 20 most expensive prescription drugs in the U.S.

These prices refer to the company’s list price. Most patients will not pay that price because of various forms of health insurance or patient assistance programs. The prices are a reflection of the drug’s most common 30-day prescription.