Jeremy Levin, D.Phil., MB BChir, is co-founder and executive chairman of Ovid Therapeutics, a public company developing novel medicines to treat epilepsies and seizure-related disorders. Levin is concurrently chairman of Opthea. Prior to founding Ovid, Levin was president and CEO of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries. Before Teva, he was a member of the executive committee of Bristol-Myers Squibb, where he was the architect, lead and implementer of the String of Pearls strategy, which transformed the company and helped catalyze the modern immuno-oncology era in the biopharmaceutical industry. Levin joined Bristol-Myers Squibb from Novartis, where he served as global head of strategic alliances. He has also served on the boards of multiple public biopharmaceutical companies, including Biocon and Lundbeck.

Levin currently serves on the board and executive committee of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization as past chairman. He was named one of the 25 most influential biotechnology leaders by Fierce Biotech, recognized among the leading biotechnology CEOs by The Healthcare Technology Report and selected as a PharmaVoice100 CEO in 2020 and 2021. In 2021, Endpoints named him one of the 60 living pioneers of the biotechnology industry. He is the recipient of the Albert Einstein Award for Leadership in Life Sciences and the B’nai B’rith Award for Distinguished Achievement. In June 2020, he edited and published the bestseller Biotechnology in the Time of Covid-19. His forthcoming book, Biotech in the Balance: Saving a Strategic Industry in an Age of Distrust, will be published on May 19, 2026. Levin has written and spoken extensively on biotechnology, scientific innovation, capital formation and the role of biotechnology as a strategic national capability.