With its first-in-class endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist Filspari, Travere Therapeutics is providing a more efficacious treatment option for the rare autoimmune disease.
Following two late-stage failures, Travere Therapeutics has unveiled the results of two Phase III studies, attempting to regain Filspari’s footing in IgA nephropathy and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.
ARS Pharmaceuticals, Intarcia Therapeutics and Taysha Gene Therapies this week got stark reminders of the difficulties in getting treatments through the regulator’s approval process.
The company’s treatment for IgA nephropathy, sparsentan, failed to meet statistical significance by a measure of kidney function in a head-to-head confirmatory study versus irbesartan.
Despite the Phase III failure, Travere and partner CSL Vifor will explore potential regulatory paths for sparsentan as a treatment for focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.
The FDA granted accelerated approval Friday to Travere Therapeutics’ sparsentan, now to be marketed as Filspari, to reduce the burden of proteinuria in adults with primary IgA nephropathy.
The FDA is gearing up for deadlines and PDUFA dates in mid-November with Seagen, Provention, Clarus and Tolmar, and Ligand and Travere.
The FDA is likely to push back the Prescription Drug User Fee Act target action date for Travere Therapeutics’ sparsentan by three months..
