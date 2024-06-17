SUBSCRIBE
NEWS
Pictured: A kidney with IgA antibodies/Taylor Tied
Drug Development
Opinion: Travere’s Filspari Could Lead IgA Nephropathy Market
With its first-in-class endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist Filspari, Travere Therapeutics is providing a more efficacious treatment option for the rare autoimmune disease.
April 28, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Jia Jie Chen
Pictured: Artistic illustration of the kidneys, sh
Drug Development
Travere Touts Phase III Kidney Disease Data for Filspari After Trial Failures
Following two late-stage failures, Travere Therapeutics has unveiled the results of two Phase III studies, attempting to regain Filspari’s footing in IgA nephropathy and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.
November 6, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Stop sign in front of FDA headquarters/S
Drug Development
FDA Regulatory Gauntlet Isn’t Getting Any Easier, Just Ask These Companies
ARS Pharmaceuticals, Intarcia Therapeutics and Taysha Gene Therapies this week got stark reminders of the difficulties in getting treatments through the regulator’s approval process.
September 22, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Pictured: Eric Dube, Travere CEO/Company Courtesy
Drug Development
Travere’s Kidney Disease Drug Narrowly Misses Phase III Endpoint, Stock Tanks
The company’s treatment for IgA nephropathy, sparsentan, failed to meet statistical significance by a measure of kidney function in a head-to-head confirmatory study versus irbesartan.
September 21, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Connor Lynch
Pictured: Photomicrograph of a Lendrum-stained kid
Drug Development
Travere’s Sparsentan Stumbles in Phase III Rare Kidney Disease Study
Despite the Phase III failure, Travere and partner CSL Vifor will explore potential regulatory paths for sparsentan as a treatment for focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.
May 3, 2023
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Eric Dube, Travere CEO/Company Courtesy
FDA
Travere Scores Accelerated Approval for First Non-Immunosuppressive IgAN Therapeutic
The FDA granted accelerated approval Friday to Travere Therapeutics’ sparsentan, now to be marketed as Filspari, to reduce the burden of proteinuria in adults with primary IgA nephropathy.
February 20, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Courtesy of JHVEPhoto/GettyImages
Policy
FDA Action Alert: Seagen and Provention PDUFA Dates on the Horizon
The FDA is gearing up for deadlines and PDUFA dates in mid-November with Seagen, Provention, Clarus and Tolmar, and Ligand and Travere.
November 4, 2022
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images
Drug Development
Travere Anticipates 3-Month PDUFA Setback for IgA Nephropathy Treatment
The FDA is likely to push back the Prescription Drug User Fee Act target action date for Travere Therapeutics’ sparsentan by three months..
October 14, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Bio NC
BioSpace Launches 2022 Hotbed Maps to Highlight Thriving Life Sciences Clusters
As BioSpace proudly introduces our 2022 Hotbed Maps, let’s explore the industry’s most thriving territories, research leading employers and search for relevant jobs on BioSpace.
January 17, 2022
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
IN THE PRESS
Business
Travere Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results
August 1, 2024
 · 
23 min read
Business
Travere Therapeutics to Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results
July 25, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Drug Development
Travere Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 3rd Annual Kidney Virtual Conference
July 9, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Biotech Beach
Travere Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - May 15, 2024
May 15, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Biotech Beach
Travere Therapeutics to Present at National Kidney Foundation Spring Clinical Meetings and the 61st European Renal Association Congress
May 9, 2024
 · 
16 min read
Biotech Beach
Travere Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences - May 08, 2024
May 8, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Business
Travere Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results
May 6, 2024
 · 
24 min read
Policy
EU Nephrologists Foresee Travere/CSL Vifor’s FILSPARITM (sparsentan) Transforming IgA Nephropathy Treatment as the First Non-Immunosuppressive Therapy
April 30, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Business
Travere Therapeutics to Report First Quarter 2024 Financial Results
April 29, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Policy
Travere Therapeutics and CSL Vifor Announce European Commission Approves FILSPARI® (sparsentan) for the treatment of IgA Nephropathy
April 24, 2024
 · 
16 min read
